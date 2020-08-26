Orioles LHP LeBlanc (elbow) to miss rest of season

The Baltimore Orioles placed left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the 60-day injured list with a season-ending elbow injury. The Orioles made the move on Tuesday, two days after the 36-year-old LeBlanc exited a game in the first inning with elbow tightness. The injury was later diagnosed as a stress reaction.

LeBlanc threw just 14 pitches in Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox before departing. LeBlanc struggled throughout the season while going 1-0 with an 8.06 ERA in six starts. He allowed 20 runs and 27 hits in just 22 1/3 innings.

The journeyman is in his first season with the Orioles. He has compiled a 46-47 record and 4.55 ERA in 240 appearances (120 starts) with eight franchises since first reaching the majors with the San Diego Padres in 2008. Baltimore recalled left-hander Keegan Akin from their alternate training site to fill the roster spot.

The 25-year-old Akin made one big league appearance earlier this season and allowed three runs and two hits over three innings of relief against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 14. --Field Level Media