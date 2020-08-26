Left Menu
Orioles LHP LeBlanc (elbow) to miss rest of season

Baltimore recalled left-hander Keegan Akin from their alternate training site to fill the roster spot. The 25-year-old Akin made one big league appearance earlier this season and allowed three runs and two hits over three innings of relief against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 14.

The Baltimore Orioles placed left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the 60-day injured list with a season-ending elbow injury. The Orioles made the move on Tuesday, two days after the 36-year-old LeBlanc exited a game in the first inning with elbow tightness. The injury was later diagnosed as a stress reaction.

LeBlanc threw just 14 pitches in Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox before departing. LeBlanc struggled throughout the season while going 1-0 with an 8.06 ERA in six starts. He allowed 20 runs and 27 hits in just 22 1/3 innings.

The journeyman is in his first season with the Orioles. He has compiled a 46-47 record and 4.55 ERA in 240 appearances (120 starts) with eight franchises since first reaching the majors with the San Diego Padres in 2008. Baltimore recalled left-hander Keegan Akin from their alternate training site to fill the roster spot.

The 25-year-old Akin made one big league appearance earlier this season and allowed three runs and two hits over three innings of relief against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 14. --Field Level Media

