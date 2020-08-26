Left Menu
Indians' Clevinger to return Wednesday vs. Twins

Clevinger last pitched for the Indians on Aug. 5 when he delivered 5 2/3 innings of two-hit shutout ball while defeating the Cincinnati Reds. Acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. told reporters that the club needs to move on. General manager Chris Antonetti told reporters he called Plesac after the decision to recall Clevinger was made to explain there wasn't a current spot for him.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 03:29 IST
The Cleveland Indians will recall right-hander Mike Clevinger to start Wednesday's home game against the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins. The Indians made the announcement Tuesday, two weeks after they removed Clevinger from the roster due to an incident in which he and fellow right-hander Zach Plesac violated team safety and health policies by going out with friends in Chicago on Aug. 8.

The incident upset the other Indians players, particularly over the fact that Clevinger didn't initially reveal he was out with Plesac. He came clean two days later and one day after Plesac had already apologized for his actions. Clevinger last pitched for the Indians on Aug. 5 when he delivered 5 2/3 innings of two-hit shutout ball while defeating the Cincinnati Reds.

Acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. told reporters that the club needs to move on. "It's time to start the healing process with these guys," Alomar said.

Plesac remains at the team's alternate training site. General manager Chris Antonetti told reporters he called Plesac after the decision to recall Clevinger was made to explain there wasn't a current spot for him. "But as we all have seen time and time again, that can change very quickly," Antonetti said. "So it's up to him to continue to pitch the way he's capable of pitching, continue to put in the work and be an option for us whenever we have the opportunity for it."

Plesac is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA in three outings this season. The 25-year-old was 8-6 with a 3.81 ERA last season in 21 starts as a rookie. Clevinger, 29, is 1-1 this season in three starts with a 3.24 ERA. He was 13-4 for the Indians last season with a career-best 2.71 ERA in 21 starts. He is 42-22 with a 3.20 ERA in 100 appearances (87 starts) over his five-year career, all with the Indians.

--Field Level Media

