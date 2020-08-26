Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays' Glasnow fans 13 in win over Orioles

Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 batters over seven innings, and Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit consecutive homers in the Tampa Bay Rays' 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow (1-1) turned in his best appearance through six starts this year, going a season-high seven innings and yielding two runs on five hits and one walk. The 6-foot-8 right-hander ran into trouble as Baltimore scored a run in the fourth but settled down and fanned the side in the fifth.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 07:09 IST
Rays' Glasnow fans 13 in win over Orioles

Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 batters over seven innings, and Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit consecutive homers in the Tampa Bay Rays' 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow (1-1) turned in his best appearance through six starts this year, going a season-high seven innings and yielding two runs on five hits and one walk.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander ran into trouble as Baltimore scored a run in the fourth but settled down and fanned the side in the fifth. He fanned five straight and nine of 10 batters in one stretch, including the side in the seventh to end his night. Margot finished 2-for-3 with the homer, a walk and a stolen base, and Renfroe scored twice.

Baltimore starter Tommy Milone (1-4) worked 5 1/3 innings and gave up four hits. The left-hander allowed four runs, two earned, and walked one while striking out six. Renato Nunez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run as the Orioles lost for the first time in four meetings against their American League East rival in 2020.

Baltimore right fielder Anthony Santander went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, ending his 18-game hitting streak snapped. Nunez started the scoring by turning on a Glasnow 1-2 curveball and hooking it over the short fence in left in the first inning. The first baseman's sixth homer -- his second against Glasnow this season -- put the visitors up 1-0.

Milone had only allowed three homers in his previous five starts, but the Rays got him twice in the second after shortstop Pat Valaika's throwing error. Renfroe hit a monstrous shot to left on an 0-2 pitch for a two-run homer -- his fifth -- and Margot notched his first as a Rays player two pitches later for a 3-1 lead. Baltimore strung hard hits together in the fourth, getting singles from Hanser Alberto and Chance Sisco before Ryan Mountcastle made it 3-2 with a single to right. However, Glasnow worked out of the frame with a comebacker and a strikeout.

With one out in the sixth, Renfroe reach on Valaika's second throwing error and eventually scored on pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi's sacrifice fly to right. Rays reliever Jalen Beeks was replaced due to injury with one out in the ninth. Edgar Garcia came in for his second outing with the club and recorded a strikeout and a groundout for his first career save.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RNC speaker pulled after anti-Semitic messages

A speaker who had been scheduled to address the second night of the Republican National Convention has been pulled from the lineup after directing her Twitter followers to a series of anti-Semitic, conspiratorial messages. Trump campaign sp...

Nirav Modi case: PNB receives Rs. 24.33 crores as first tranche of recovery from US

The central government on Tuesday said that Punjab National Bank PNB has informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA that it has received USD 3.25 million the equivalent of Rs. 24.33 crores as the first tranche of recoveries in fugitive ...

Republicans make their case for Trump, cite his leadership on economy, religious freedom

Republicans pressed their case on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election over Democrat Joe Biden, arguing on their conventions second day that Trumps leadership was vital to the countrys economic future and religious freedom. ...

South Korea orders striking doctors back to work amid surge in coronavirus cases

South Korea ordered doctors in the Seoul area to return to work on Wednesday as they began a three-day strike in protest of several government proposals, including one to boost the number of doctors to deal with health crises like the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020