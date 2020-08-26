Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realmuto's homer helps Phillies down Nationals

Turner led off with a solo homer to right-center field for a 1-0 Nationals lead in the first inning. Robles then turned and fired the ball to double off Segura at first. The Nationals cut the deficit to 4-2 when Eaton hit a solo home run to right in the sixth.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 08:21 IST
Realmuto's homer helps Phillies down Nationals

J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer to lift the visiting Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 8-3 on Tuesday. Jean Segura contributed three hits and two RBIs, and Roman Quinn had two hits and two steals for the Phillies, who won their second in a row following a five-game losing streak. Andrew McCutchen knocked in two runs, scored twice and stole two bases.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta tossed five solid innings before an hour-long rain delay, giving up three hits and one run. Arrieta (2-3) threw only 54 pitches, 34 for strikes, while walking one and striking out one. Adam Eaton homered and singled while Trea Turner also hit a home run for the Nationals, who dropped their second straight. Asdrubal Cabrera had two hits.

Washington starter Erick Fedde (1-2) allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings. He fanned one and walked one. Turner led off with a solo homer to right-center field for a 1-0 Nationals lead in the first inning. It was the 11th career leadoff homer for Turner.

In the third, the Phillies tied the game at 1 when McCutchen singled home Scott Kingery from second. Realmuto later pushed the Phillies lead to 4-1 when he launched his shot to right. The ball actually bounced on the fence and tipped over. Nationals center fielder Victor Robles completed a stellar double play in the sixth when he sprinted to the track and caught Alec Bohm's blast over the shoulder. Robles then turned and fired the ball to double off Segura at first.

The Nationals cut the deficit to 4-2 when Eaton hit a solo home run to right in the sixth. Philadelphia went back ahead 5-2 in the seventh when McCutchen bounced a grounder to shortstop and Quinn scampered home just ahead of the tag.

Bohm hit an RBI single to center in the eighth to score Didi Gregorius for a 6-2 advantage. The Nationals had runners on first and third with two outs in the eighth, but Adam Morgan was able to get Juan Soto to ground out to third.

Segura's two-run single in the ninth extended the Phillies lead to 8-2. The Nationals got an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First lady expresses sympathy for virus victims

Melania Trump is expressing sympathy for families affected by COVID-19, an invisible enemy she said has challenged America but brought its citizens together. In her prime-time Republican National Convention address on Tuesday night, the fir...

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

Google on Tuesday announced the launch of a new version of the AdSense reporting page with a user-friendly interface and mobile-optimization. The search giant says that it will enable publishers to analyze their monetization performance, au...

Lagos Assembly Committee visits schools to curtail COVID-19 spread among students

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education has commenced two-week visitation to selected schools in the state to curtail the spread of coronavirus among exit students writing the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Exa...

14 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

Fourteen new coronavirus cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total cases in the state to 967, according to the health bulletin issued by the State government on Wednesday. Of the 14 newly reported cases, six of them are from A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020