Fans gather at Camp Nou, chant 'Messi stay' as Argentine expresses desire to leave Barcelona

As Lionel Messi's future with Barcelona continues to hang in the balance, fans gathered at Camp Nou to express their displeasure with the club for their role in his decision.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:22 IST
Barcelona's Lionel Messi . Image Credit: ANI

As Lionel Messi's future with Barcelona continues to hang in the balance, fans gathered at Camp Nou to express their displeasure with the club for their role in his decision. This comes after the Argentine striker conveyed his message to Barcelona that he no longer wants to stay with the club.

The 33-year-old has sent a fax to the club, asking them to allow him to activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer, Goal.com had reported. According to Goal.com, soon after the news broke out regarding Messi's desire to depart from the club, fans marched to the Camp Nou to voice their frustration with the club for their role in his decision.

The fans gathered at the club's home stadium also chanted "Messi stay" and "Bartomeu resign". Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona and has won the Ballon d'Or six times.

Barcelona was handed an 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, and since then, the club has been dealing with a crisis. Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2019-20 campaign. The side had finished at the second place, behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings in the 2019-20 season.

The head coach Quique Setien and technical manager Eric Abidal have already departed. Ronald Koeman has been appointed as the new coach of Barcelona. (ANI)

