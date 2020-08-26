WBBL: Brisbane Heat rope in Proteas all-rounder Nadine de Klerk

Brisbane Heat on Wednesday announced the signing of South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. The 20-year-old cricketer had impressed in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, bagging three wickets in the game. However, South Africa lost the rain-affected game by five runs.

"Anyone who saw Nadine charge in and bowl without fear against the best team in the world would have been impressed," said Brisbane Heat coach Ashley Noffke in an official statement. "She's got very good skills and is certainly a player who likes to lead by example. We're very confident she will complement the squad we are assembling, and it will be exciting for our fans to see her in action when we get underway," he added.

The Cape Town-based de Klerk will join New Zealand duo Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green as the Heat's overseas contingent for the WBBL. The WBBL is slated to be played from October 17-November 29. (ANI)