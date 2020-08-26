Left Menu
Development News Edition

WBBL: Brisbane Heat rope in Proteas all-rounder Nadine de Klerk

Brisbane Heat on Wednesday announced the signing of South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:23 IST
WBBL: Brisbane Heat rope in Proteas all-rounder Nadine de Klerk
South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk (Image: Brisbane Heat's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Brisbane Heat on Wednesday announced the signing of South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. The 20-year-old cricketer had impressed in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, bagging three wickets in the game. However, South Africa lost the rain-affected game by five runs.

"Anyone who saw Nadine charge in and bowl without fear against the best team in the world would have been impressed," said Brisbane Heat coach Ashley Noffke in an official statement. "She's got very good skills and is certainly a player who likes to lead by example. We're very confident she will complement the squad we are assembling, and it will be exciting for our fans to see her in action when we get underway," he added.

The Cape Town-based de Klerk will join New Zealand duo Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green as the Heat's overseas contingent for the WBBL. The WBBL is slated to be played from October 17-November 29. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England withdraw Harry Maguire from Nations League squad after guilty verdict in Greece

England manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday announced that he has withdrawn Harry Maguires name from the squad for the upcoming Nations League games. In light of this evenings developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from ...

Never thought of quitting as captain: Azhar Ali

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali says he did feel pressure when he was struggling to score runs in the lost series against England but the thought of quitting captaincy never crossed his mind. Pakistan lost the three-Test series 0-1 as the final ...

MP CM announces Rs one cr aid to kin of martyred Army soldier

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced Rs one crorefinancial assistance to the family of Army soldier ManishVishwakarma Carpenter, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmirlast week, officials saidThe chief mi...

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Bengal's Durgapur

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, officials said. Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.The quake, with its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020