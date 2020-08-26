WBBL: Brisbane Heat rope in Proteas all-rounder Nadine de Klerk
Brisbane Heat on Wednesday announced the signing of South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season.ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:23 IST
Brisbane Heat on Wednesday announced the signing of South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. The 20-year-old cricketer had impressed in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, bagging three wickets in the game. However, South Africa lost the rain-affected game by five runs.
"Anyone who saw Nadine charge in and bowl without fear against the best team in the world would have been impressed," said Brisbane Heat coach Ashley Noffke in an official statement. "She's got very good skills and is certainly a player who likes to lead by example. We're very confident she will complement the squad we are assembling, and it will be exciting for our fans to see her in action when we get underway," he added.
The Cape Town-based de Klerk will join New Zealand duo Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green as the Heat's overseas contingent for the WBBL. The WBBL is slated to be played from October 17-November 29. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brisbane Heat
- Nadine de Klerk
- South African
- Australia
- WBBL
- New Zealand
- Cape Town
ALSO READ
Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia's Victoria state
Australia's NBL to consider off-shore bubble in New Zealand
Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia's Victoria state
Soccer-Neville shortlisted for vacant Australia women's job - report
New Zealand to host West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh in summer season