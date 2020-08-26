Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kyrgios says unbeaten Djokovic took 'the L' on Adria Tour

"Majority would say he has taken an L regardless," he added, referring to the popular gaming term for "take the loss". Djokovic, who is preparing for the U.S. Open at the Western & Southern Open in New York, has complained of being subjected to a "witch hunt" over the Adria Tour and last week said he had no regrets over organising the event.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:13 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios says unbeaten Djokovic took 'the L' on Adria Tour
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nick Kyrgios was once fined for a "lack of best efforts" at the Shanghai Masters but the mercurial Australian is showing no signs of giving up on his crusade to have Novak Djokovic held accountable for the ill-fated Adria Tour. The 25-year-old has been taking potshots at Djokovic and other tennis players who have breached social distancing guidelines since the exhibition event organized by the Serbian resulted in four players contracting COVID-19.

He launched another barrage at the world number one on Wednesday in response to a tweet quoting Djokovic, who has won his last 20 matches, contemplating the possibility he might get through the calendar year without losing. "Hell of a tennis player. May go unbeaten in 2020, can't take that away from him," Kyrgios tweeted.

"Unfortunately when he was supposed to show some leadership and humility he went missing. "Majority would say he has taken an L regardless," he added, referring to the popular gaming term for "take the loss".

Djokovic, who is preparing for the U.S. Open at the Western & Southern Open in New York, has complained of being subjected to a "witch hunt" over the Adria Tour and last week said he had no regrets over organizing the event. Kyrgios said earlier this month that he would be skipping the U.S. Open, using his announcement to once again lambast the players he felt were being "selfish" by ignoring health protocols.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bieber, Lindor power Indians past Twins

Shane Bieber struck out 10 batters and Francisco Lindor belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lift the host Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Bieber 6-0, who has recorded double-digit strikeouts...

Streax Professional extends support to salon partners and stylists during COVID-19 crisis with two special programmes

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 26 ANIBusinessWire India Streax Professional, the premium product range for hair care, colour and style, specially crafted for salon professionals and technicians, has launched two special programmes Salon Care...

Equity indices flat on mixed global cues, Hero MotoCorp zooms

Equity benchmark indices traded at near flat levels in volatile trade during early hours on Wednesday amid mixed global cues and muted trend in Asian peers. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 38,778 while th...

England withdraw Harry Maguire from Nations League squad after guilty verdict in Greece

England manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday announced that he has withdrawn Harry Maguires name from the squad for the upcoming Nations League games. In light of this evenings developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020