Bieber, Lindor power Indians past Twins

The homer, which gave Cleveland a 3-2 lead, was Lindor's fifth of the season. Alcala's sixth-inning troubles didn't end there, as Carlos Santana worked a walk and came around to score on pinch hitter Tyler Naquin's RBI double to right field.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:27 IST
Shane Bieber struck out 10 batters and Francisco Lindor belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lift the host Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Bieber (6-0), who has recorded double-digit strikeouts in five of his seven starts this season, allowed two runs on four hits in six innings to improve to 5-0 in 10 career appearances (nine starts) against Minnesota.

The 25-year-old also fanned 13 batters in eight frames to pace the Indians to a 2-0 win over the Twins on July 30. Jorge Alcala (1-1) relieved Rich Hill to start the sixth inning and promptly allowed a single to Jose Ramirez before Lindor deposited a 1-2 slider over the wall in right field. The homer, which gave Cleveland a 3-2 lead, was Lindor's fifth of the season.

Alcala's sixth-inning troubles didn't end there, as Carlos Santana worked a walk and came around to score on pinch hitter Tyler Naquin's RBI double to right field. Indians relievers Oliver Perez and James Karinchak bridged the gap to Brad Hand, who retired the side in order in the ninth inning for his eighth save of the season.

Minnesota's Miguel Sano went 1-for-2 with a single and two walks to see his streak of eight straight games with an extra-base hit come to a halt. Cleveland opened the scoring in the first inning after Ramirez followed up a one-out single against Rich Hill by stealing both second and third base. Ramirez crossed the plate two batters later on Santana's single to shallow left field.

Minnesota snapped Bieber's streak of 14 straight scoreless innings in the second. Luis Arraez drove in a run with a double and scored on Max Kepler's RBI single to stake the Twins to a 2-1 lead. Prior to the game, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti announced that manager Terry Francona is dealing with a blood-clotting issue that prompted a procedure at Cleveland Clinic last week. Doctors added a stent, Antonetti said, which allows blood to flow and work around the clogged area in his veins.

Francona is recovering at his home, and Antonetti said there is no timetable on when he will back. --Field Level Media

