Victoria appoints Chris Rogers as head coach

Former Australian Test opening batsman Chris Rogers has been named as head coach of the Victoria men's team on a two-year deal. Rogers, who scored over 25,000 first-class runs and featured in 25 Tests, replaces Andrew McDonald, who took up an assistant role with the senior Australian side.

"I'm really excited about the job and I'd like to thank Cricket Victoria for the opportunity. It feels a bit like I've come full circle in playing for Victoria for seven years and now coming back into the fold as the senior coach, said Rogers in an official statement. "Due to the impact of coronavirus, we know this season will come with some very new challenges for us, but we'll continue to prepare as best we can and come ready to play when the time is right," he added.

The left-handed batsman defeated former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge to claim the head coach position. "This has been a very thorough process. I would like to thank all the candidates who applied for the role - their professionalism and passion for Victorian cricket was evident," said Cricket Victoria CEO Andrew Ingleton.

"Chris is highly regarded and his technical knowledge, organisational skills, and commitment to high performance are qualities that will serve him well in this position," he added. Rogers played seven seasons for Victoria and clinched two Sheffield Shield titles with the state.