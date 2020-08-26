Left Menu
Olson, Semien rip homers in Athletics' win over Rangers

Texas' lone win in that stretch came on Monday in the opener of the current four-game series. Sean Manaea (2-2) allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits in five innings to garner the victory.

Matt Olson and Marcus Semien each had two-run home runs, and Stephen Piscotty ripped a three-run double to help propel the Oakland Athletics to a 10-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. Oakland, whose 21 wins are the most in the American League, has won five of its past seven games. The loss was the ninth in 10 outings for the Rangers. Texas' lone win in that stretch came on Monday in the opener of the current four-game series.

Sean Manaea (2-2) allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits in five innings to garner the victory. He struck out three and did not walk a batter in his 86-pitch outing. T.J. McFarland, Lou Trivino and Jordan Weems combined for four scoreless innings of relief for Oakland. Texas took a lead in the second inning on Isiah Kiner-Falefa's RBI single, but the Athletics tied the game in the third when Tony Kemp scored on a wild pitch by Rangers starter Kyle Gibson.

Olson's homer came in the fourth and gave the Athletics a 3-1 lead. Semien, who had three hits in the game and has six in the series, blasted his round-tripper an inning later to push Oakland's advantage to 5-1. Texas clawed back to within 5-3 in the fifth on Nick Solak's two-out, two-run, bases-loaded single.

But Oakland added five runs in the seventh when Robbie Grossman walked with the bases loaded and Mark Canha was then hit by a pitch. Piscotty's three-run, two-out double off reliever Jimmy Herget then blew open the game. Jonah Heim, who was called up on Monday, had his first major league hit, a single in the seventh. He also had a walk in four plate appearances during his debut.

Gibson (1-3) took the loss after surrendering seven runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two before leaving in favor of Ian Gibaut, who retired just one batter and was responsible for the runs allowed by Herget. --Field Level Media

