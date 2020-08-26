Soccer-Melbourne City ends Western United fairytale to reach final

Melbourne City stormed into their maiden A-League final with a 2-0 win over Western United in Sydney on Wednesday, ending their opponents' fairytale run in their debut season. A second-half penalty from Golden Boot winner Jamie Maclaren followed by an own goal by United defender Tomoki Imai ensured City will meet either defending champions Sydney FC or Perth Glory in Sunday's "Grand Final" decider.

Sydney meets Glory in the second semi-final of a double-header at Parramatta Stadium on Wednesday. A-League newcomers United dominated possession for much of the contest but were frustrated by City goalkeeper Tom Glover, whose saves proved instrumental in the win.