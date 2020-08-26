Left Menu
Rajasthan Royals introduce virtual coaching, set up digital cricket academy app

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:01 IST
Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday became the first IPL franchise to introduce virtual coaching by setting up a digital cricket academy application named 'The Pavilion - where player meets coach'. The aim is to enhance the skills of every cricketer, playing professionally or for recreation, across all countries and age groups.

The app has been built by Yellow Panther Technology Private Limited. It is based on proprietary technology that allows coaches to annotate on the player's video, use a split screen to display and compare videos side-by-side, while providing audio and video feedback along the way.

The free to download app (available on Android and IOS) is open to all budding cricketers who will get personal feedback on their game from the Royals first-team coaches, including Amol Muzumdar, Sairaj Bahutule, Dishant Yagnik and Steffan Jones to name a few. The users will also have access to a content hub of drills and tips from the Rajasthan Royals coaching team and Rajasthan Royals UK Academy Director Sid Lahiri. Rajasthan Royals' chief operating officer, Jake Lush McCrum, said, "Current times have changed the way we learn, in all disciplines. "Through our exciting digital initiative we aim to open up a new dimension of learning for all cricketers and students of the game around the globe. "We are hoping to develop an array of talented young cricketers through learning at home, providing them with the best of virtual facilities." The basic features of the app will be free and available to all users.

The personal consultations and feedback from the coaches will be charged at nominal rates. All proceeds from the digital academy for the first month will be donated to Royal Rajasthan Foundation (the CSR arm of the team). In future versions, the app will not only expand its cricket coaching features, but will also focus on other aspects of the sport including mental and physical health, merchandising, and education..

