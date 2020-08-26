Left Menu
Development News Edition

Green announces retirement after 15 seasons

Green, 34, broke the news in an interview with The Athletic. "I actually had time to spend soul-searching," he told The Athletic. Green was a two-time All-Star with the Capitals in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:36 IST
Green announces retirement after 15 seasons

Longtime Washington Capitals defenseman Mike Green announced his retirement Wednesday after 15 seasons. Green, 34, broke the news in an interview with The Athletic.

"I actually had time to spend soul-searching," he told The Athletic. "I found that it was time, that I needed to move on." Green said the pause in the season due to the coronavirus pandemic gave him time to gain new perspective.

"Being an athlete isn't the only part of who I am," Green said. "I am a husband, father, son, brother, uncle. I've been very fortunate to turn my passion into my profession, but at this point in my life, I'm considering other things that I feel called to do." Green amassed 501 points in 880 career games with the Capitals (2005-15), Detroit Red Wings (2015-20) and a two-game stint with the Edmonton Oilers in late February.

With his 150 career goals, Green is tied for 40th among defensemen in NHL history with Borje Salming. Green was a two-time All-Star with the Capitals in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. He was taken in the first round (29th overall) by the Caps in the 2004 entry draft.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer among three held for robberies in Madurai

Madurai police on Wednesday arrested three persons including a woman lawyer in connection with a series of robberies. The police have recovered more than 10 mobile phones, 15 sovereigns of gold, and some weapons from their possession. Accor...

Congress should aim for unity within before talking with other parties: Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at Congress over Sonia Gandhis virtual meeting with opposition chief ministers and said the opposition party should first aim for unity in its own cadres before talking with other parties. C...

Maharashtra: Leopard kills five-year-old girl

A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard here on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Lavanya Dandekar, officials said.Her father is a CISF jawan deployed at the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station. While Lavanya was pla...

Haryana Assembly passes 12 bills during brief Monsoon Session

The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed 12 bills during its one-day Monsoon Session. The duration of the session had been curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus situation, with the state registering a sharp rise in cases recently. Eight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020