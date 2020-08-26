Bears RB Montgomery carted off with leg injury

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery was carted off the practice field Wednesday after sustaining a non-contact injury to his left leg. There was no immediate word on the severity or exact nature of the injury, but Sirius XM NFL's Adam Caplan reported that the team does not believe it is a knee injury.

Montgomery slipped before taking a handoff from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. He fell to the ground and got up holding his leg, apparently in serious pain, according to multiple observers. A third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Iowa State, Montgomery led the Bears with 242 carries for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He also caught 25 passes for 185 yards and one score.

Chicago's thin depth chart behind the 23-year-old projected starter includes Tarik Cohen and converted wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. --Field Level Media