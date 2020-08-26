Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harry Gurney ruled out of Vitality Blast, IPL 2020

Pacer Harry Gurney on Wednesday was ruled out from the upcoming Vitality Blast and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to a shoulder injury.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:14 IST
Harry Gurney ruled out of Vitality Blast, IPL 2020
Nottinghamshire pacer Harry Gurney (Photo/ Nottinghamshire CCC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Harry Gurney on Wednesday was ruled out from the upcoming Vitality Blast and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to a shoulder injury. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Gurney has confirmed that he would not be travelling to the UAE to join the Knight Riders for this season's IPL.

He had represented the side in the previous season and he managed to scalp seven wickets in eight games. "Having gone through the same frustrations as everyone this year in waiting for cricket to restart, I'm devastated to have to miss the Blast. Some of the proudest moments in my career have been with Notts, and nothing quite compares to being out on the field at Trent Bridge competing for trophies with some of my best mates. To have that taken away for a year is tough," ESPNCricinfo quoted Gurney as saying.

Gurney had signed a white-ball-only contract ahead of the 2019 season. He is the leading wicket-taker across the last three T20 Blast seasons for Nottinghimshire with 63 wickets.With Gurney being ruled out, Knight Riders' count of foreign players has been reduced to seven in their squad of 23. The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19-November 10 in the UAE and it will be held across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

All eight IPL franchises have reached UAE for taking part in the upcoming tournament. The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok met Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, saying he would discuss topics ranging from trade ties to concerns about human rights violations in China and the contentious national security law for Hon...

Lawyer among three held for robberies in Madurai

Madurai police on Wednesday arrested three persons including a woman lawyer in connection with a series of robberies. The police have recovered more than 10 mobile phones, 15 sovereigns of gold, and some weapons from their possession. Accor...

Congress should aim for unity within before talking with other parties: Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at Congress over Sonia Gandhis virtual meeting with opposition chief ministers and said the opposition party should first aim for unity in its own cadres before talking with other parties. C...

Maharashtra: Leopard kills five-year-old girl

A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard here on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Lavanya Dandekar, officials said.Her father is a CISF jawan deployed at the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station. While Lavanya was pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020