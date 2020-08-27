Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coyotes docked two picks for unfair prospect testing

The league stripped the Arizona Coyotes of two draft picks Wednesday for improperly conducting fitness tests on prospects before the NHL Combine.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 01:13 IST
Coyotes docked two picks for unfair prospect testing
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ArizonaCoyotes )

The league stripped the Arizona Coyotes of two draft picks Wednesday for improperly conducting fitness tests on prospects before the NHL Combine. The Coyotes forfeited their second-round pick in 2020 and their first-round pick in 2021 for violating the NHL's Combine Testing Policy, infractions that first came to light in January.

The policy is there "to ensure competitive fairness among Clubs with respect to evaluating and drafting prospects and to avoid subjecting prospects to repeated and duplicative testing procedures," according to a statement issued by the league. The league could have imposed hefty fines on the Coyotes for the violations, but Commissioner Gary Bettman said the removal of draft picks was "more appropriate given the specific circumstances of this case."

Article 6.3 of the NHL Constitution gives the commissioner the right to take draft choices away from a team "if the conduct in question affects the competitive aspects of the game." The Coyotes acknowledged Bettman's decision in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

"We were advised today of the NHL's ruling regarding the allegations of physical fitness testing of draft prospects and respect the League's ruling. Under new leadership, we have added through internal controls and compliance measures to prevent this type of occurrence from happening again in the future. We will have no further comment." The 2020 NHL Entry Draft is currently scheduled for Oct. 9-10.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Black farmers seek ban or product warnings for Roundup weedkiller

A group of Black U.S. farmers filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking to force Bayer AG to either stop selling its widely used weedkiller Roundup or roll out new product warnings.The National Black Farmers Associations filing is the l...

Pence to make economic pitch at RNC as Trump wades into Wisconsin protests

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday while his boss waded into the latest flare-up of unrest over the police shooting of a Black ma...

Two brothers hang themselves in Chandni Chowk area

Two brothers allegedly died by suicide in Chandni Chowk area of Delhi on Wednesday. According to the police, the brothers aged 47 and 42 committed suicide by hanging around 3 pm.Deputy Commissioner of Police North Monika Bhardwaj said they ...

ABVP activists detained for protesting against Dalit woman's rape, let off

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP activists were arrested on Wednesday after they staged a protest in front of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate demanding an investigation into a Dalit woman rape case. P Viswa Prasad, Deputy Commis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020