Soccer-Celtic dumped out of Champions League by Ferencvaros

Former European champions Celtic will miss out on the Champions League group stage for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungary's Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round on Wednesday. Neil Lennon's Scottish champions made a dreadful start at an empty Celtic Park as David Siger's dipping long-range shot gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead.

Celtic carved out a host of chances without any joy but appeared to have turned the tie in their favour in the 53rd minute when Ryan Christie's deflected drive looped in. On a wet Glasgow night the stage seemed set for Celtic to go on and book their place in the final qualifying round but they were stunned when a long ball took out their entire defence and Tokmac Nguen ran through to shoot home from a tight angle.

Ferencvaros go forward to a two-legged third qualifying- round tie to try to book a place in the lucrative group stage for the first time since 1995-96. Celtic drop into the Europa League qualifiers having fallen in the second qualifying round for the first time since losing to Artmedia Bratislava in 2005.