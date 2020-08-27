Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Celtic dumped out of Champions League by Ferencvaros

Tokmac Nguen latched on to a hopeful long punt forward to score Ferencvaros's winner in the 75th minute, rounding off a miserable night for Neil Lennon's Scottish champions. Ferencvaros, managed by former Ukraine striker Serhiy Rebrov, go forward to the two-legged final qualifying round where they will bid to reach the group stage for the first time since 1995-96.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 03:04 IST
Soccer-Celtic dumped out of Champions League by Ferencvaros

Former European champions Celtic will miss out on the Champions League group stage for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungary's Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round on Wednesday. Tokmac Nguen latched on to a hopeful long punt forward to score Ferencvaros's winner in the 75th minute, rounding off a miserable night for Neil Lennon's Scottish champions.

Ferencvaros, managed by former Ukraine striker Serhiy Rebrov, go forward to the two-legged final qualifying round where they will bid to reach the group stage for the first time since 1995-96. Celtic drop into the Europa League qualifiers along with the continent's also-rans. Dutch club AZ Alkmaar needed an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time to stay alive against Czech side Plzen before winning 3-1 after extra time.

Plzen led through David Limbersky's 78th-minute goal but Teun Koopmeiners levelled from the penalty spot at the death. Albert Gudmundsson put the hosts in front eight minutes into extra time before Koopmeiners sealed victory.

The night's most dramatic tie was in Cluj where the Romanians lost 6-5 on penalties to Dinamo Zagreb after the teams were locked at 2-2 after extra time. Gabriel Debeljuh's stoppage-time goal for Cluj had taken it into the additional period. Cluj also missed a penalty while Zagreb played for more than an hour with 10 men after Kevin Theophile-Catherine was sent off for conceding the spot-kick.

Maccabi Tel Aviv booked their place in the final qualifying round with a 3-0 win at Lithuania's Suduva, Avi Rikan, Nick Blackman and Ofir Davidzada scoring the goals. Norwegian champions Molde came from a goal down to beat Slovenia's Celje 2-1, while Ercan Kara's strike earned Rapid Vienna a 1-0 win over Lokomotiva Zagreb.

Young Boys of Switzerland eased through 3-1 against Faroe Island champions Ki. Celtic have mopped up nine successive Scottish titles but when it comes to Europe they are often found wanting. Wednesday's flop was a new low, though, as they failed to even reach the final qualifying round for the first time since 2005.

They made a dreadful start at an empty Celtic Park as David Siger's long-range shot gave Ferencvaros a seventh-minute lead. Celtic had 25 goal attempts but with French striker Odsonne Edouard missing due to injury they were wasteful.

Ryan Christie's 53rd-minute deflected shot dragged them level and it seemed that slice of luck would turn the tie in their favour. But Nguen had other ideas. "It's massively disappointing," Lennon said. "It's anger and frustration. It's not fine going out at this stage of the competition, because we're better than that.

"We need to get our mentality right. The game was actually a lot easier than what I thought it was going to be, but we didn't take our chances." French club Dinamo Brest beat Sarajevo 2-1, Cypriots Omonia beat Legia Warsaw 2-0 away and Denmark's Midtjylland were 1-0 winners at Bulgaria's Ludogorets.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott wins U.S. approval for rapid COVID-19 test

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it won U.S. marketing approval for a COVID-19 portable test that can deliver results within 15 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the approval under its emergency use authorization p...

UK will pay low-income residents to self-isolate because of COVID-19

Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control. The new policy comes after opposition politicians called on the gover...

FACTBOX-Land of Heroes: Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, most of which has been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.The following excerp...

Telangana CM instructs officials to speed up appointments of Vice-Chancellors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities. As per a release of Chief Ministers Office CMO, Rao said that already the appointme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020