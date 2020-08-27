Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suit

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice, triggering similar moves across other sports. The action by the Wisconsin-based team follows the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, also in Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 08:34 IST
WRAPUP 1-NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suit

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice, triggering similar moves across other sports.

The action by the Wisconsin-based team follows the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, also in Wisconsin, on Sunday. Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the Women's NBA also postponed games, while two-times tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka joined the protests by pulling out of a tournament after reaching the semi-finals.

The Bucks players said in a statement they were unable to focus on basketball due to the events in Kenosha. "Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin we have seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha and the additional shooting of protesters," they said.

"Despite the overwhelming plea for change there has been no action so our focus today cannot be on basketball." In addition to the Bucks-Magic game, the NBA said the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers games would be rescheduled.

"WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT," tweeted LeBron James, the four-times NBA Most Valuable Player. Former U.S. President Barack Obama praised the Bucks in a Twitter post that included a video clip of an emotional Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers talking about Blake.

"I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It's going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values," wrote Obama. 'SHINE A LIGHT'

Major League Baseball postponed games in Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco scheduled for Wednesday while Major League Soccer decided to postpone the five remaining games on its schedule. "Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight," MLB said in a statement.

The WNBA also postponed three games scheduled for Wednesday. Players on the reigning WNBA champion Washington Mystics wore T-shirts that depicted seven bloody bullet holes on their backs. World number 10 tennis player Osaka withdrew from a U.S. Open tune-up tournament after she reached the semi-finals.

"As a Black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis," Osaka said. Kenosha has been rocked by civil unrest and violence since Sunday, when police shot Blake, 29, in the back at close range in an incident captured on video. Blake is paralyzed and is being treated for his injuries.

A 17-year-old identified as Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during a third night of protests on Tuesday. The Magic, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series, left the court when it was clear the Bucks were not going to play. Beyonce's song "Freedom" rang out in the empty Orlando arena as the clock counting down to the start of the game ran out.

The Bucks ownership said they were not aware ahead of time of what the players were planning but supported them. "The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on racial injustices that are happening in front of us," co-owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan said in a statement.

Athletes from around the world have united behind anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis in May. Since the NBA restarted its COVID-19 hit season in a bubble-like campus at Disney World in Florida, courts have the words "Black Lives Matter" painted on them and many players are wearing jerseys with social justice slogans.

(Additional reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Aurora Ellis, Rosalba O'Brien, Richard Pullin and Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thursday's Raptors-Celtics Game 1 still up in air

The fate of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors was uncertain less than 24 hours before the scheduled tip. The Celtics and the Raptors held a players-only meeting Tuesday nigh...

Aurangabad jail prisoners weave 2,000 sarees in Unlock phase

Prisoners of the Aurangabad Central Jail in Maharashtra have weaved 2,000 sarees since the easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions began in June, a senior prison official said. The work has been undertaken on five to six old powerlooms l...

Soccer-Ajax's Blind 'feeling fine' after collapsing during game

Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind says he is feeling fine after he collapsed during Tuesdays pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin when his implanted heart defibrillator momentarily switched off. The 30-year-old Netherlands defender d...

FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning that Democratic rival Joe Biden would set America on a path to socialism and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020