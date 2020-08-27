Cricket-England's Roy ruled out of Pakistan T20 series
England's top-order batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan starting on Friday due to a left side strain. All three T20 matches against Pakistan are at Old Trafford with the others being on Sunday and Tuesday. England then host Australia in a T20 next Friday.Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:10 IST
England's top-order batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan starting on Friday due to a left side strain. The 30-year-old Roy suffered the injury this week while preparing for the opener at Old Trafford.
"He will remain with the England set-up and will commence his rehabilitation programme looking ahead to the Australia white-ball series, which starts next month at The Ageas Bowl," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1784720/jason-roy-ruled-out-of-pakistan-vitality-it20s. All three T20 matches against Pakistan are at Old Trafford with the others being on Sunday and Tuesday.
England then host Australia in a T20 next Friday.
ALSO READ
Australia suffers deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic, cases rise
MQM to observe Pakistan's Independence Day as 'Black Day' to protest against state brutalities
Australia suffers deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic, cases rise
No loan, oil supply for Pakistan, says Saudi Arabia
No loan, oil supply for Pakistan, says Saudi Arabia