Cricket-England's Roy ruled out of Pakistan T20 series

England's top-order batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan starting on Friday due to a left side strain. All three T20 matches against Pakistan are at Old Trafford with the others being on Sunday and Tuesday. England then host Australia in a T20 next Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:10 IST
Representative image

England's top-order batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan starting on Friday due to a left side strain. The 30-year-old Roy suffered the injury this week while preparing for the opener at Old Trafford.

"He will remain with the England set-up and will commence his rehabilitation programme looking ahead to the Australia white-ball series, which starts next month at The Ageas Bowl," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1784720/jason-roy-ruled-out-of-pakistan-vitality-it20s. All three T20 matches against Pakistan are at Old Trafford with the others being on Sunday and Tuesday.

England then host Australia in a T20 next Friday.

