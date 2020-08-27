Left Menu
Open to playing the role of finisher for Delhi Capitals, says Ajinkya Rahane

Delhi Capitals' batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday said that he open to fulfilling the role of a finisher for the franchise in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:46 IST
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo/Ajinkya Rahane Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Rahane was a part of Rajasthan Royals last year, but for this edition, the right-handed batsman has made a switch to Delhi Capitals. While talking about his upcoming stint with Delhi, the batsman also admitted that he was disappointed about not being named in the 2019 World Cup squad.

"Right now my only aim is to do well for Delhi Capitals. And I am sure about my ODI comeback, and I do believe in myself. Not thinking too much about it, but yes at that time I felt that I should be there at number four," ESPNCricinfo quoted Rahane as saying. "I was actually thinking I will be there in the World Cup batting at number four, but it is gone now. You cannot think too much about it. My goal, my aim, is to come back into the ODI team, do well in white-ball cricket which I am really confident about. As a player everyone wants to be a part of the World Cup team, especially when you know you have worked really hard, your record in the past was really good," he added.

The right-handed batsman also said that he is ready to bat anywhere in the lineup and he will look to fulfill every role that the franchise demands from him. "It is completely up to the team management at Delhi Capitals as to what role they want me to play. If they want me to bat 5 or 6, I will definitely accept it. It will be an opportunity for me as a cricketer to explore something new about my game," Rahane said.

Delhi Capitals already has openers like Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy so the chances of Rahane opening the batting look grim as of now. "We are still in quarantine. We are still stuck in our rooms as of now. What role I am going to play I don't know. We will have to wait and watch. When we start our practice session, then only we will have that communication," Rahane said.

"You know my character. I am always open to whatever the team asks me to do. I always give my best for that particular role. Having said that I always opened throughout my career. I always enjoy opening the batting. It is completely up to the team management what role they want me to play. I will 100 per cent accept that. If they want me to bat 5 or 6, I will definitely accept it. It will be an opportunity for me as a cricketer to explore something new about my game," he added. All eight IPL franchises have reached UAE for taking part in the upcoming tournament.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for Covid-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for Covid-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

