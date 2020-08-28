Left Menu
Several NFL teams cancel practice to focus on social justice

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets said their teams would address ways to make a lasting social impact in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, an unarmed Black man, was shot seven times Sunday by a uniformed officer while moving toward his vehicle. "The Colts will not practice today," a team-issued release read.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Multiple NFL teams announced Thursday morning they were canceling practice to use the time instead to invest in social justice change. The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets said their teams would address ways to make a lasting social impact in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, an unarmed Black man, was shot seven times Sunday by a uniformed officer while moving toward his vehicle.

"The Colts will not practice today," a team-issued release read. "Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities." The Chicago Bears announced a schedule change and dismissed media from the facility.

The Washington Football Team postponed its planned scrimmage. The Arizona Cardinals canceled all team activities Thursday.

"We have the day off to educate and reflect on who we are as individuals and where we need to progress as a people," Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake tweeted. "Honored to be in an organization of men and women who lead the charge for change in this country." The Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers also called off Thursday's practices.

New Orleans Saints players practiced with the name "JACOB BLAKE" taped across the front of their helmets. "I think we've got a really good, close locker room," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "They came up with something they felt they wanted to do, and I would support it. There still might be something they wish to do. The idea of putting his name on everyone's helmet was an idea we felt would be appropriate and they were for it."

The Detroit Lions canceled practice on Tuesday to join protests related to the shooting. The New York Giants delayed their practice on Wednesday before deciding to move forward with the workout.

