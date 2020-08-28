Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Australia to implement further restrictions on ball shining during England tour

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc said that there will be "slightly altered guidelines" for the team as they will not be allowed to use sweat on the ball to shine during England tour.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:56 IST
COVID-19: Australia to implement further restrictions on ball shining during England tour
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc said that there will be "slightly altered guidelines" for the team as they will not be allowed to use sweat on the ball to shine during England tour. "There are slightly altered guidelines from what people may have seen from the previous England series here," ESPNcricinfo quoted Starc as saying after Australia had arrived at the Ageas Bowl.

"You can't use sweat from around the face, neck or head and you obviously can't use saliva," he added. Announcing the interim changes in playing regulations in June, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned the use of saliva on the ball due to the concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus.

However, there were no restrictions on the use of sweat and since the resumption of international cricket, the same has been followed. Starc does not see the restriction as a "huge issue" in white-ball cricket.

"No doubt we'll find out what it's like in the practice games and whether we need to revisit any planning around it. We haven't been able to use sweat or saliva back in Australia so that was pretty simple. Slightly more lenient here with the bowler allowed to use sweat from certain places. It's not a huge issue in white-ball cricket, I don't think," he said. Australia will play their first intra-squad warm-up match on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India at inflection point in digitisation journey: Report

India has undergone a digital revolution in the past decade and is now at an inflection point in its digitisation journey, a report said on Friday. India is on the cusp of a paradigm shift in the way digital solutions are being deployed for...

BSP announces eight candidates for Madhya Pradesh bypolls

The Bahujan Samaj Party BSP has announced names of eight candidates for the by-elections to 27 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The list of candidates for eight seats, which are in Gwalior-Chambal region, was finalised by party pr...

Tech, healthcare drag European stocks lower; banks jump

European stocks slipped on Friday as investors dumped this years outperformers including technology and healthcare stocks and bid up banking shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled its new policy framework.The pan-European STOXX 600 ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle after Fed shift, Japanese mkts shaken as Abe resigns

Stock markets struggled for direction on Friday as investors worried about a lack of detail in the U.S. Federal Reserves policy shift while Japanese markets were roiled as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned for health reasons. The Feds wide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020