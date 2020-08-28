Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 confirms fast, shortened layout for Sakhir Grand Prix

Formula One will hold the second of its two Bahrain races around a shortened, fast layout that will take cars less than 55 seconds to lap in qualifying, the sport said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:30 IST
Motor racing-F1 confirms fast, shortened layout for Sakhir Grand Prix
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Formula One will hold the second of its two Bahrain races around a shortened, fast layout that will take cars less than 55 seconds to lap in qualifying, the sport said in a statement on Friday. At 3.543 km, the 11-corner layout which makes up the 'outer circuit' of Bahrain's Sakhir desert track, will be the second-shortest in Formula One behind Monaco, which will not be raced this year.

Simulations showed cars will be able to lap the layout in less than a minute during the race, which will feature the highest number of laps at 87. Branded the Sakhir Grand Prix, the second race in the Gulf island kingdom will take place on Dec. 6, a week after the country's Bahrain Grand Prix which will be run as usual around the longer 5.4-km 'international layout'.

It will also be held as a full night race, with both qualifying and the race run under floodlights. The Bahrain Grand Prix will remain a dusk-to-dark race. The Sakhir circuit will be the third venue to host more than one race in Formula One's COVID-19-delayed season, with Austria's Red Bull Ring and Silverstone in England both hosting two races.

It will, however, be the first to use an alternative layout. "We assessed a number of options for the alternative circuit layout," said Formula One's managing director Ross Brawn in the statement.

"(We) concluded the outer circuit will provide the best alternative and will provide a new challenge for all the teams and entertain all our fans with high speeds and fast lap times." Formula One unveiled a fleshed-out 17-race 2020 calendar earlier this week. The second Bahrain race is set to be the penultimate round before the season concludes in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 13.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Economy unlock may curb fleet operator revenue fall 15 pc this fiscal: CRISIL

The unlocking of the economy is expected to contain the decline in fleet operators revenue to around 15 per cent on a surge in freight demand, while the profitability may moderate by 240-260 basis points this fiscal, a report said on Friday...

OSCE chairman renews offer to facilitate dialogue in Belarus

The chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe OSCE on Friday renewed an offer to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to facilitate dialogue with the opposition. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who holds the ro...

Midfielder Joao Victor roped in by Hyderabad FC for upcoming ISL

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday announced the signing of Brazillian defensive midfielder Joao Victor De Albuquerque Bruno ahead of the upcoming season. The 31-year-old Brazilian, who is commonly known as Joao Victor, joins f...

JITO offers scholarships to children of frontline COVID-19 workers

The Jain International Trade Organisation JITO on Friday said it has extended scholarships to the tune of Rs 80 lakh to children of frontline COVID-19 workers, medical staff, and police personnel among others. Besides the scholarships, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020