Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leeds United sign Sam Greenwood in three-year deal from Arsenal

Leeds United on Friday announced the signing of England striker Sam Greenwood on a three-year deal from Arsenal.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:02 IST
Leeds United sign Sam Greenwood in three-year deal from Arsenal
Striker Sam Greenwood (Photo/Leeds United Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Leeds United on Friday announced the signing of England striker Sam Greenwood on a three-year deal from Arsenal. The 18-year-old started his youth career with Sunderland, before joining the Gunners in 2018 after impressing on Wearside.

"I can't wait to get started. It's the perfect time to join Leeds. The club has such a good pathway for young players to come through that I just want to kick on now," the striker said. Greenwood has been capped for England at youth level and scored 12 goals in 14 games for the Under-17s, with whom he also played at the 2019 European Championships.

At Arsenal last season after catching the eye for the Under-18s, he made the step up to Under-23s football, featuring five times for the Gunners in the Premier League 2. Greenwood will initially link up with the Under-23s and becomes the latest young player to join the club during the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of Charlie Allen, Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt and Dani van den Heuvel. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar: Upcoming elections an opportunity to take a new inclusive democratic path

According to James Rodehaver, Senior Human Rights Officer based in the OHCHR South-East Asia Regional Office, three years after the violence that forced over 700,000 Rohingyas from their homes in northern Myanmar into neighbouring Banglades...

Probe `BJP angle' in Sushant case: Congress

The Congress in Maharashtra on Friday demanded that the BJP angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case should be probed. The state BJP, however, rubbished the Congress demand and allegations.State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant cla...

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoesFrom the high balcony of a Singapore public housing block, an environment official steadies his mosquito launcher, the latest...

Pained to hear about my dear friend Shinzo Abe's ill health: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his pain at the illness of his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and lauded his wise leadership and personal commitment for making the ties between the two countries deeper and stronger than ev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020