Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: UCI president believes in Tour 'miracle'; NBA star LeBron James emerges as potent political force and more

It was the first doubleheader in the history of Milwaukee's Miller Park after both clubs mutually agreed to boycott Wednesday's contest in the wake of the unrest and violence following Sunday's police shooting of black 29-year-old Jacob Blake in nearby Kenosha, Wis. NHL postpones games, joins waves of protests against racial injustice The National Hockey League said it has postponed playoff games that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday, joining similar moves by other leagues in protest over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: UCI president believes in Tour 'miracle'; NBA star LeBron James emerges as potent political force and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

UCI president believes in Tour 'miracle'

International Cycling Union (UCI) president David Lappartient is confident that the Tour de France can be completed despite concerns over a possible second wave of the coronavirus in the country. The number of new daily cases has been rising steadily since the beginning of the month, prompting the UCI to enforce strict rules to help protect riders during the three-week race.

NBA star LeBron James emerges as potent political force ahead of November U.S. election

Two years after a conservative commentator told LeBron James to "shut up and dribble," the NBA star has become an increasingly influential political force as issues of racial justice and voter suppression move to the forefront in the November presidential election. James, an outspoken activist and frequent critic of President Donald Trump, helped form a group that will spend millions of dollars to battle voter disenfranchisement in predominantly Black communities ahead of the Nov. 3 election between the Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

MLB roundup: Reds post DH sweep of Brewers

Wade Miley allowed one hit over four strong innings, while Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker provided offensive help as the visiting Cincinnati Reds completed a doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-0 win in Thursday's nightcap. Castellanos and Winker each had an RBI double, while Reds righty Lucas Sims (2-0) pitched two hitless innings of relief to get the win to complete a 4-6 road trip. It was the first doubleheader in the history of Milwaukee's Miller Park after both clubs mutually agreed to boycott Wednesday's contest in the wake of the unrest and violence following Sunday's police shooting of black 29-year-old Jacob Blake in nearby Kenosha, Wis.

NHL postpones games, joins waves of protests against racial injustice

The National Hockey League said it has postponed playoff games that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday, joining similar moves by other leagues in protest over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin on Sunday. The decision impacts all the eight remaining playoff teams, starting with Thursday games between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders, and the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights.

NBA ready to resume games after players' racial injustice boycott

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Thursday it hopes to resume play in a day or two after a boycott by players protesting racial injustice and police brutality, while President Donald Trump denounced the league. NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass said the league is "hopeful" it will resume games Friday or Saturday after the protest, which was sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and led to game cancellations in other sports as well.

Golf: European Tour set for Cyprus double-header in rejigged schedule

The European Tour on Friday announced three more tournaments as part of their revamped 2020 schedule, including its first trip to Cyprus for two consecutive events. Tour officials also confirmed the cancellation of this year's Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

Henin sure Clijsters can cause trouble in New York

Only one year separates the best two tennis players ever to come out of Belgium but one of them will be competing at her first Grand Slam since 2012 next week, aged 37, while the other offers her expertise as a TV pundit. Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Kim Clijsters stunned the tennis world when she announced her second comeback to the Tour this year and no-one was more surprised than seven-time major champion Justine Henin.

IOC, IPC thank "Super-Mario" Abe for Tokyo vision

Olympic officials thanked outgoing Japanese premier Shinzo Abe on Friday for his commitment to bringing the Games to Tokyo and said they would work closely with his successor as Japan bids to overcome the coronavirus pandemic to hold the event next year. Abe, 65, announced his resignation due to poor health on Friday three weeks after what should have been his crowning glory - the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Racial injustice hits home for U.S. athletes

When former NBA star Robert Horry's son showed him the video of a police officer shooting Jacob Blake in the back in Wisconsin on Sunday, he said he felt compelled to remind the teenager of the dangers he could face when encountering the police. "It's hard to tell your 14-year-old son that I worry about him when he walks out that door. I have a 22-year-old son and I worry about him because Black men are an endangered species," he said fighting back tears.

World Cup winner Rapinoe opts out of NWSL fall series

Two-times World Cup winner and OL Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe is opting out of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) fall series starting next month, the Washington-based franchise said in a statement https://www.olreign.com/news/2020/8/27/ol-reign-fall-series-roster-update on Friday. U.S. international Rapinoe is among 10 Reign players who are not available for the tournament, which is scheduled to start on Sept. 5.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI may not extend moratorium on repayment of loans beyond Aug 31

The Reserve Bank is unlikely to extend the moratorium on repayment of bank loans beyond August 31 as an extension could impact the credit behaviour of borrowers without resolving the issues being faced by them following the outbreak of the ...

Astros' Alvarez has double knee surgery

Houston Astros outfielderdesignated hitter Yordan Alvarez will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees, the team announced Friday. Doctors repaired a slight tear of the patellar tendon in ...

One year will be wasted if medical, engineering exams not conducted on time: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday backed the governments decision saying that one year of students will be wasted if the entrance tests are not conducted on time. Speaking to reporters here, he said, NEET and JEE...

In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across numerous U.S. industries, particularly those that really on healthy crowds of people. Casinos in Nevada closed March 17. Unemployment in the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020