Yankees reinstate 2B LeMahieu from injured list

In a corresponding move, the Yankees optioned utility player Miguel Andujar to the team's alternate training site in Scranton, Pa. He is batting .129 in 12 games this season. --Field Level Media

LeMahieu was leading the American League with a .411 batting average when he landed on the IL with a sprained left thumb on Aug. 16. Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

The New York Yankees reinstated second baseman DJ LeMahieu from the injured list prior to Saturday's game with the visiting New York Mets. LeMahieu was leading the American League with a .411 batting average when he landed on the IL with a sprained left thumb on Aug. 16.

On Aug. 15, he appeared to injure the wrist while swinging at a pitch during a game against the Boston Red Sox. LeMahieu, 32, has a .456 on-base percentage with two homers, eight RBIs and 30 hits in 19 games this season.

The three-time All-Star is a .304 career hitter in 10 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Yankees. In a corresponding move, the Yankees optioned utility player Miguel Andujar to the team's alternate training site in Scranton, Pa. He is batting .129 in 12 games this season.

