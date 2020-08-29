Yankees reinstate 2B LeMahieu from injured list

The New York Yankees reinstated second baseman DJ LeMahieu from the injured list prior to Saturday's game with the visiting New York Mets. LeMahieu was leading the American League with a .411 batting average when he landed on the IL with a sprained left thumb on Aug. 16.

On Aug. 15, he appeared to injure the wrist while swinging at a pitch during a game against the Boston Red Sox. LeMahieu, 32, has a .456 on-base percentage with two homers, eight RBIs and 30 hits in 19 games this season.

The three-time All-Star is a .304 career hitter in 10 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Yankees. In a corresponding move, the Yankees optioned utility player Miguel Andujar to the team's alternate training site in Scranton, Pa. He is batting .129 in 12 games this season.

--Field Level Media