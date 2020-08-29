Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celtics and Raptors refocused and ready for Game 1

The idea of potentially protesting games was first broached by Toronto guards Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell during media availability Tuesday, with each player describing in detail how the shooting of Blake had affected them.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:03 IST
Celtics and Raptors refocused and ready for Game 1
The second-round series was originally slated to begin Thursday before the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game Wednesday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last weekend. Image Credit: Wikipedia

After several days of powerful protests, the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors return to the court for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday afternoon near Orlando. The second-round series was originally slated to begin Thursday before the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game Wednesday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last weekend. The historic gesture had a ripple effect, as the NBA postponed games for three days while many other sports followed suit in a show of unity across the American athletics landscape.

Potentially cancelling the remainder of the NBA playoffs was on the table as players, coaches and owners were involved in a series of meetings to determine the next course of action. It was ultimately decided that resuming the postseason as of Saturday was the best way to move forward, with a renewed focus on advocating for social justice, voting access and police reform. "What everyone saw in the past couple days was guys just needing to reset, to refocus, and that's what we did," said NBA Players Association president Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Players from both the Celtics and Raptors were each vocal about the need for change in the 24 hours progressing toward the Bucks' boycott. The idea of potentially protesting games was first broached by Toronto guards Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell during media availability Tuesday, with each player describing in detail how the shooting of Blake had affected them. "We're dealing with it in real-time, and I think it affects everybody differently," said VanVleet. "It's pretty fresh on my mind, and I'm sitting in front of a camera, so I'm just speaking as I'm going. But, yeah, there's a lot of different things that we've discussed."

Celtics players similarly voiced their feelings. "A lot of things are bigger than basketball, and we understand that," said forward Jayson Tatum on Wednesday before the boycotts began. "We're people, first and foremost. We're not just basketball players. So the feeling of being isolated from the outside world, that's kind of how I feel right now. I know a lot of other guys feel the same way."

Both Boston and Toronto returned to practice Friday, each cancelling media availability as the NBA was still determining its plan to return to play. Sunday's contest between the teams will be the first game of the playoffs' second round. The Celtics and the defending champion Raptors met four times during the regular season, with Boston winning three of four. The Atlantic Division rivals have never met in the playoffs.

The Celtics swept the Philadelphia 76ers during their first-round series, with Tatum averaging 27.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in the four contests. The defending champion Raptors swept the Brooklyn Nets, with VanVleet (21.3 points per game) and Pascal Siakam (20.8) leading the way. Toronto guard Kyle Lowry (left ankle sprain) is listed as questionable. Boston remains without starting forward Gordon Hayward, who sprained his right ankle in Game 1 against Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield

Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on a chilly afternoon at Wembley.Gunners captain and match goal-...

Report: Eagles' Peters wants more money to play LT

If the Philadelphia Eagles want Jason Peters to move back to left tackle, it reportedly comes with a price. The 38-year-old Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year 3 million contract last month to play right guard after st...

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Kerala

Malappuram Kerala India, Aug 29 ANI A 110-year-old woman recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Malappuram Manjeri Medical College on Saturday. The woman, Pathu, is the oldest survivor of the virus in the State.It is a matter of pr...

Delhi BJP hails decision to resume metro services from Sept 7

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Centre to start the metro in a phased manner from September 7. Gupta said people in Delhi were facing a lot of difficulties due to suspension of metro services.The ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020