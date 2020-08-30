Darren Stevens signs one-year contract extension with Kent Cricket

Kent Cricket on Sunday announced that all-rounder Darren Stevens has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. "Kent Cricket is delighted to announce that all-rounder Darren Stevens has signed a one-year extension to his Kent contract," the club said in a statement.

The 44-year-old recently passed 800 career wickets during Kent's tie against Middlesex, ending the match with figures of 5/104. Since joining Kent from Leicestershire in 2005, Stevens has taken 796 wickets at 25.97, as well as scoring 20,860 runs at 34.88. His career-best score with the bat came in last season's County Championship tie against Yorkshire at Emerald Headingly, amassing 237 runs, and alongside Sam Billings, recorded a new Kent first-class record for a sixth-wicket partnership, putting on 346 with the Kent captain.

On extending his Kent tenure, Stevens said he is feeling great and 'really driven'. "I am thrilled to commit another year to Kent. I love playing for this county and it is no secret that I did not want this shortened season to be the way I finished up. So I am delighted that my recent form has shown I still have a lot left to give to the Club," the club's official website quoted Stevens as saying.

"I am feeling great at the moment and really driven. We have a great squad here at Kent, and it is definitely an exciting place to be. I would also like to thank the members and supporters for their continued support. We have definitely missed them at the ground this year and I look forward to being able to play in front of them again as soon as possible," he added. Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "Darren has once again shown himself to be one of our most effective bowlers in first-class cricket this season. He has played in all four Bob Willis Trophy matches and proved to us that he is still an integral part of our bowling attack with the red ball."

"His wealth of experience is also invaluable as we continue to build a team capable of winning trophies," he added. (ANI)