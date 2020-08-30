Left Menu
Development News Edition

Darren Stevens signs one-year contract extension with Kent Cricket

Kent Cricket on Sunday announced that all-rounder Darren Stevens has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

ANI | Canterbury | Updated: 30-08-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 08:11 IST
Darren Stevens signs one-year contract extension with Kent Cricket
Darren Stevens with teammates (Photo/ Kent Cricket Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Kent Cricket on Sunday announced that all-rounder Darren Stevens has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. "Kent Cricket is delighted to announce that all-rounder Darren Stevens has signed a one-year extension to his Kent contract," the club said in a statement.

The 44-year-old recently passed 800 career wickets during Kent's tie against Middlesex, ending the match with figures of 5/104. Since joining Kent from Leicestershire in 2005, Stevens has taken 796 wickets at 25.97, as well as scoring 20,860 runs at 34.88. His career-best score with the bat came in last season's County Championship tie against Yorkshire at Emerald Headingly, amassing 237 runs, and alongside Sam Billings, recorded a new Kent first-class record for a sixth-wicket partnership, putting on 346 with the Kent captain.

On extending his Kent tenure, Stevens said he is feeling great and 'really driven'. "I am thrilled to commit another year to Kent. I love playing for this county and it is no secret that I did not want this shortened season to be the way I finished up. So I am delighted that my recent form has shown I still have a lot left to give to the Club," the club's official website quoted Stevens as saying.

"I am feeling great at the moment and really driven. We have a great squad here at Kent, and it is definitely an exciting place to be. I would also like to thank the members and supporters for their continued support. We have definitely missed them at the ground this year and I look forward to being able to play in front of them again as soon as possible," he added. Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "Darren has once again shown himself to be one of our most effective bowlers in first-class cricket this season. He has played in all four Bob Willis Trophy matches and proved to us that he is still an integral part of our bowling attack with the red ball."

"His wealth of experience is also invaluable as we continue to build a team capable of winning trophies," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha floods: 18-year-old who spent hours on tree rescued

A team of Rasulpur fire station has rescued an 18-year-old boy who had taken shelter on a palm tree near Keshapur village in Rasulpur block of Jajpur district as the swelling Brahmani river posed a serious flood threat in the area. Accordin...

To mark PM Modi's birthday, BJP to organise 'Seva Saptah' next month

By Kumar Gaurav Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will be organising a week-long Seva Saptah service week in mid-September to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.Party will celebrate Prime Minister Modis birthday on S...

Bogaerts, bullpen lift BoSox to 5-3 win over Nats

Xander Bogaerts belted a three-run homer as the host Boston Red Sox overcame a five-hit performance from Trea Turner in their 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Kevin Pillar added a solo shot and Alex Verdugo had two hit...

Tennis-Medvedev has no concerns about U.S. Open COVID precautions

Russias Daniil Medvedev had no doubts about playing this years U.S. Open in New York despite the novel coronavirus pandemic causing several high-profile players to withdraw from both sides of the draw. The world number five is the third see...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020