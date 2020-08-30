Left Menu
Oscar Rodriguez signs five-year contract with Sevilla

Sevilla on Saturday announced the signing of Oscar Rodriguez, who has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

ANI | Seville | Updated: 30-08-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 08:55 IST
Oscar Rodriguez (Photo/ Oscar Rodriguez Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Sevilla on Saturday announced the signing of Oscar Rodriguez, who has put pen to paper on a five-year deal. "Sevilla FC and Real Madrid CF have reached an agreement for the signing of midfielder Oscar Rodriguez, born in Talavera de la Reina, 28th June 1998. The 22-year old has signed a five-year deal with the Nervionenses," the club said in a statement.

Rodriguez spent the last two seasons on loan at CD Leganes, scoring thirteen goals and setting up another six in his 64 matches. "Real Madrid would like to thank Oscar for his dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct throughout the time he has been at our club and wishes him the best of luck in this new chapter," Real Madrid said in a statement.

Sevilla recently claimed their record sixth Europa League title after 3-2 triumph over Inter Milan in a thrilling final. After joining Sevilla, Rodriguez tweeted in Spanish, "Immensely happy and proud to join the @sevillafc and continue to grow as a footballer with the 6-time champion of the @EuropeLeague." (ANI)

