Soccer-Spurs sign right back Doherty from Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur have signed right back Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a four-year contract, the north London club said on Sunday. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Spurs paid 15 million pounds ($20 million) to secure the Ireland international.

"I'm extremely happy... I'm very proud to be joining such a big club," Doherty told Spurs' website https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/august/matt-doherty-ill-give-absolutely-everything-i-can-for-this-club. "With the size of the club... and the manager, once I knew there was interest it was a no-brainer for me to get myself down to London." Spurs have also signed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart in the transfer window as manager Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

($1 = 0.7491 pounds)