This IPL would be one of the most important assignments for me: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has said that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) would be one of the most important assignments for him as a skipper.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:55 IST
Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer. (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Delhi would be led by Shreyas Iyer and the franchise has new additions like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis who will bolster their lineup. "Extremely excited to get back on the field and I am sure the rest of the players are feeling the same. Last few months we have been in quarantine and I have done shadow practice here and there but coming on the ground will be a completely different feeling," Iyer said in a video posted on the official website of the IPL.

"This IPL will certainly be very different from the last season, as a captain this IPL would be one the most important assignments for me, the setting is very different and this tournament would be very different in every step, I think the key would be to take it one day at a time," he added. On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed. "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates. Delhi Capitals has already begun their practice as everyone involved tested negative for COVID-19.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

