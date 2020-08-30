Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padres acquire 1B Moreland from Red Sox

He has hit .264 with seven homers and 93 RBIs in 289 minor-league games since being signed by San Diego as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2016. Potts, 21, was ranked by MLB.com as the Padres' No. 16 prospect.

Reuters | San José | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:04 IST
Padres acquire 1B Moreland from Red Sox
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman, Mitch Moreland, from the Boston Red Sox for two minor league prospects on Sunday. The Red Sox received outfielder Jeisson Rosario and third baseman, Hudson Potts, in exchange for Moreland, who is batting .328 with eight homers and 21 RBIs in 22 games this season.

Moreland, 34, has an average of .253 with 174 homers, 580 RBIs, and 491 runs scored in 1,159 career games with the Texas Rangers (2010-16) and Red Sox. He was named a Gold Glove Award winner in 2016 and an All-Star in 2018. Rosario, 20, was ranked as the Padres' No. 19 prospect by MLB.com. He has hit .264 with seven homers and 93 RBIs in 289 minor-league games since being signed by San Diego as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2016.

Potts, 21, was ranked by MLB.com as the Padres' No. 16 prospect. He has an average of .256 with 57 homers and 224 RBIs in 423 minor league games since being selected by San Diego in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 June Draft out of Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas. The Red Sox released infielder Marco Hernandez to make room for Potts and Rosario in the club player pool.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh reports 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 5,946, while the death toll rose to 34 with one more fatality, an official said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,460, Additi...

SBM Bank India wants to be an Amazon of banking

SBM Bank India, the first foreign bank to get a wholly-owned subsidiary licence, wants to be an Amazon-like financial marketplace, offering everything, including basic banking, digitally but through tie-ups with technology partners , says a...

IOC's LPG carriers' strike on for 4th day; 6 lakh customers hit in NE states

With the strike by LPG cylinder transporters continuing for the fourth day, PSU major Indian Oil Corporation IOC on Sunday said that nearly six lakh customers across the Northeastern region have been affected due to non-delivery of cooking ...

Police gear up to prevent protest in temple town Pandharpur

Pune, Aug 30 PTIBarricades have been put up in Pandharpur town in Solapur district of Maharashtra to prevent members of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA and Warkaris from holding any protest on Monday for reopening of the famous temple of Lor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020