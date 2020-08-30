Left Menu
Ibrahimović ready to sign new contract at AC Milan

Ibrahimović began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri's season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches. Seven-time European champion Milan finished sixth in the Italian league and earned a Europa League spot.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Zlatan Ibrahimović is back in Italy and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan. "Finally everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home," Ibrahimović said upon his arrival at Milan's Linate airport late Saturday.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimović is expected to sign a one-season deal worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million). Ibrahimović began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri's season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.

Seven-time European champion Milan finished sixth in the Italian league and earned a Europa League spot. "As I've always said, I'm not here to be a mascot. I'm here to bring results and to help the team, the coach and the squad return to where Milan should be," Ibrahimović said in a video on Milan's website.

"We had a great last six months but we haven't won anything," he added. "This year I've got the chance to be here from the start so we've got to continue like we were, working hard and sacrificing ourselves to reach our goals." Serie A opens Sept. 19.

