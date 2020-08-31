Left Menu
Marines edge Angels in 10-inning pitchers' duel

Lopes' game-winner came against Angels reliever Jose Quijada (0-1). The Angels began the bottom of the 10th with Andrelton Simmons on second base, but Yohan Ramirez struck out Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani for the first two outs of the inning.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 05:34 IST
Tim Lopes' pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the 10th inning drove in designated runner Kyle Lewis from second base, lifting the Seattle Mariners to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners had a chance for more in the inning but Angels reliever Felix Pena escaped a bases-loaded jam.

The Angels began the bottom of the 10th with Andrelton Simmons on second base, but Yohan Ramirez struck out Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani for the first two outs of the inning. After Mike Trout was walked intentionally, Anthony Rendon popped out to center to end it and Ramirez earned his first save. Taylor Williams (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in the bottom of the ninth for Seattle.

The Angels, who scored 16 runs on Saturday, went just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, and their 3-4-5 hitters were a combined 0 for 10. Mariners starter Justin Dunn and Angels starter Griffin Canning matched each other with scoreless innings through the first six frames. Dunn retired the Angels in order three times, and allowed an Angels baserunner to reach second base just twice -- Ohtani in the first inning and Rengifo in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Canning retired 10 Mariners batters in a row during one stretch, and did not allow any baserunner to get as far as second base until Lewis homered with one out in the seventh to put Seattle up 1-0. While Canning remained in the game beyond the sixth inning, Dunn was finished after six, despite allowing just one hit -- a single by Ohtani in the third. He walked four, struck out six and made 96 pitches.

The Angels tied the game in the bottom of the seventh against Mariners reliever Anthony Misiewicz. Albert Pujols led off the inning with a ground-rule double and was still on second base two outs later. Simmons followed with a single to right field, and right fielder Jake Fraley might have had a play on the slow-footed Pujols at the plate. Fraley, though, was unable to field the ball cleanly and Pujols scored without a throw to tie the game at 1-1.

Canning got a no decision, but threw his best game of the season, going a career-high eight innings while allowing just the one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven. --Field Level Media

