Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islanders top Flyers to seize 3-1 series lead

Josh Bailey picked off a clearing pass by defenseman Philippe Myers just in front of the Philadelphia blue line and passed to Nelson, who fired a shot past a sliding Travis Sanheim and over Elliott's right shoulder at 6:52. But the Flyers ended up controlling play in the second, when they had the period's final 12 shots and outshot the Islanders 17-3 overall. Greiss stopped Philadelphia's last best attempt when he corralled a Couturier shot with 49.5 seconds remaining.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 08:59 IST
Islanders top Flyers to seize 3-1 series lead

Brock Nelson scored twice Sunday night for the New York Islanders, who took a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, in Game 4 in Toronto. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period for the sixth-seeded Islanders, who seized a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. New York will attempt to close out the Flyers and advance to the conference finals for the first time since 1993 in Game 5, which is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Every team in the NHL has reached the conference finals at least once since 1994 except the Columbus Blue Jackets, who didn't begin play until 2000. Goalie Thomas Greiss, making his first start since March 7, made 36 saves.

Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov scored for the top-seeded Flyers. Goalie Brian Elliott, whose only previous start this month came against the Washington Capitals in round-robin play on Aug. 6, recorded 30 saves. The Islanders outshot the Flyers 18-7 during a scoreless first period and struck first in the second. Josh Bailey picked off a clearing pass by defenseman Philippe Myers just in front of the Philadelphia blue line and passed to Nelson, who fired a shot past a sliding Travis Sanheim and over Elliott's right shoulder at 6:52.

But the Flyers ended up controlling play in the second, when they had the period's final 12 shots and outshot the Islanders 17-3 overall. The Flyers finally tied the score with 4:41 left when Couturier, who was battling for position in the crease with Devon Toews, redirected a shot by Justin Braun that sailed to the left of the screened Greiss, who had no idea where the puck was until it landed in the back of the net.

The Islanders regained the momentum in the third thanks to Pageau, who broke the tie on a semi-breakaway at 7:18. Elliott stopped the first shot, but Pageau put back the rebound, which trickled between Elliott's legs. Nelson added an insurance goal following a 2-on-1 give-and-take with Bailey, who backhanded a pass through Provorov to Nelson, who beat Elliott from point-blank range with 8:48 left.

Elliott was pulled with fewer than three minutes left and the Flyers tied the score on Provorov's goal with 64 seconds left. Greiss stopped Philadelphia's last best attempt when he corralled a Couturier shot with 49.5 seconds remaining. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Thiago Silva brings great experience to Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes that the addition of Thiago Silva will give the side much-needed experience. The 35-year-old Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer last week after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.Paris ...

Ex-defence minister Ishiba is people's choice for next Japan PM-polls

Former Japanese Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is the most popular choice among the public to be the next prime minister, media opinion polls showed, as the race kicks off to succeed Shinzo Abe after his abrupt resignation last week.But Is...

UN agencies call for urgent disembarkation of hundreds rescued in the Mediterranean

The International Organization for Migration IOM and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, also underlined the need for a regional agreement on safe disembarkation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced search and rescue capacity.The humanitarian i...

Custom masks, coronavirus and Black lives dominate VMA show

Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and four wins, including artist of the year. Gaga, who went into the show sharing a leading nine nominations wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020