Soccer-Fulham sign midfielders Reed, Lemina from Southampton

Fulham have strengthened their midfield ahead of the new Premier League season by signing Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina from Southampton. Reed, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Fulham, had signed a four-year contract with the option to extend by a year, the club said. "It's going to be an exciting season, it's a big challenge this year, but I can't wait to get going.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 10:20 IST
Fulham have strengthened their midfield ahead of the new Premier League season by signing Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina from Southampton. Reed, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Fulham, had signed a four-year contract with the option to extend by a year, the club said.

"It's going to be an exciting season, it's a big challenge this year, but I can't wait to get going. I'm absolutely delighted to be here," he told the club website. The 25-year-old was an integral part of Scott Parker's promotion-winning side and played every minute of their three Championship play-off games.

Lemina arrives on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The Gabon international joined Southampton from Juventus in 2017 and was loaned out to Turkish club Galatasaray last season. "I'm glad to be part of the project. I spoke with the manager and he's got some good ideas about the team, about everything he wants to do this season," Lemina said.

Fulham begin their Premier League campaign at home against FA Cup champions Arsenal on Sept. 12.

