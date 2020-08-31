Soccer-Oyarzabal out of Spain squad after positive COVID-19 test
Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from Spain's UEFA Nations League squad after testing positive for COVID-19, with Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno taking his place. Oyarzabal, 23, said on Sunday he would have to self-isolate at home and miss next month's Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine.
"I want to communicate that I've received a positive result from my last test," Oyarzabal, who has won seven caps, wrote on Instagram. "I have to be at home for a few days and I won't be able to go to the national team." Moreno, who made his international debut last year, scored 18 goals for Villarreal in the 2019-20 season, guiding them to a fifth-place finish.
