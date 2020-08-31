Left Menu
Development News Edition

Platini quizzed in Swiss investigation of $2M FIFA payment

Platini is formally a suspect because of the payment that led to his removal as president of European soccer body UEFA -- and as a candidate to lead FIFA -- when Swiss federal investigators revealed the allegation five years ago. The 65-year-old ex-France captain is suspected of being an accomplice to criminal mismanagement, of misappropriation and an act of forgery, according to documents seen in June by The Associated Press.

PTI | Bern | Updated: 31-08-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 14:10 IST
Platini quizzed in Swiss investigation of $2M FIFA payment

Soccer great Michel Platini arrived at Switzerland's federal prosecution office Monday morning to be questioned about a $2 million payment he received from FIFA in 2011. Platini is formally a suspect because of the payment that led to his removal as president of European soccer body UEFA -- and as a candidate to lead FIFA -- when Swiss federal investigators revealed the allegation five years ago.

The 65-year-old ex-France captain is suspected of being an accomplice to criminal mismanagement, of misappropriation and an act of forgery, according to documents seen in June by The Associated Press. Platini, a former FIFA vice president, did not comment on the case Monday when he walked into the prosecution headquarters.

Sepp Blatter, the 84-year-old former FIFA president who authorized Platini getting the money as deferred salary for work as his adviser a decade earlier, is due to be questioned Tuesday in Bern. A criminal proceeding has been open against Blatter for the Platini payment since September 2015 when federal police questioned both men in an unannounced visit to FIFA offices in Zurich on the day they attended an executive committee meeting.

Both men were provisionally suspended from soccer, then banned by FIFA's ethics committee. Blatter's 18-year presidency of soccer's international governing body was ended by the case and his six-year ban runs until October next year. Platini said he hoped to return to soccer when his four-year ban expired last October, months before he was made a criminal suspect. In 2015 he was described as "between a witness and an accused person" by Switzerland's then-attorney general Michael Lauber.

Platini said in 2018 he was cleared of all suspicion in a letter from Swiss prosecutors. The allegation was revived after a different prosecutor, Thomas Hildbrand, took charge of some cases in the sprawling investigation of alleged corruption in international soccer amid turmoil in the department.

Monday is also the last official day in office for Lauber, who was recused last year from FIFA investigations. Lauber resigned in fallout from being disciplined over undocumented meetings with Gianni Infantino, the current FIFA president who became a candidate in 2015 only when his UEFA boss Platini was suspended. Lauber and Infantino now face investigation by a special prosecutor.

Both Platini and Blatter deny wrongdoing over the $2 million payment and neither has been charged. Blatter faces other allegations in Switzerland. Platini submitted invoices to FIFA in January 2011 seeking payment for additional salary for advising in Blatter's first presidential term, from 1998-2002.

FIFA paid Platini several weeks later during a FIFA presidential campaign won by Blatter after his opponent, Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar, was implicated in bribing Caribbean voters. Platini's UEFA had endorsed Blatter late in the campaign. Five different courts and tribunals — including the FIFA ethics committee, the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Switzerland's supreme court and the European Court of Human Rights — have ruled against Platini since 2015.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ban on international passenger flights extended till Sept 30

The Central government on Monday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India till September 30, barring exceptions mentioned by the government. In partial modification dated June 26, 2020, the competent ...

EIB supports UniCredit Bank Austria to develop wind farms

With this fresh start after the coronavirus crisis, we now have a unique opportunity to join forces and drive the Austrian economys transition to a sustainable, climate-friendly system, said Susanne Wendler, board member of UniCredit Bank A...

Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia said on Monday it had decided to expel three Slovak diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after three staff at the Russian embassy in Bratislava were expelled this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.Slovakia said this month...

Lebanon's leaders agree on new prime minister before Macron visit

Lebanons ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday ahead of a visit to Beirut by the French president who will press for long-delayed reforms to steer the Middle East nation out of its deep crisis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020