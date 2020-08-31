Ex-WIFA office-bearer Wali Mohammad dead

Wali Mohammad, a former office-bearer of the Western India Football Association (WIFA) died in Akola on Monday. He was 75.

"Wali died at a private hospital in Akola in Vidarbha on Monday morning," Shaikh Gani, an office-bearer of the Akola District Football Association, told PTI. Wali had served as the committee member and also as the assistant secretary of WIFA, the governing body of football in Maharashtra.

The last rites will take place on Tuesday in Akola..