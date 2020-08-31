Left Menu
Feeling great to be outside: Nortje after first net session ahead of IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje is delighted to be back in the nets and start training as he said that the quarantining period felt like "I've been locked up in prison".

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:09 IST
Anrich Nortje (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje is delighted to be back in the nets and start training as he said that the quarantining period felt like "I've been locked up in prison". South African pacer Nortje took part in his first net session on Sunday evening after having spent a week quarantining upon his arrival in the UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It's good to be out and on the grass, and not on the balcony. I can't explain, but it feels like I've been locked up in prison for some days, so it's great to be outside. I tried to take it easy on the first day. It will be more intense slowly but surely over the next few days. But it was so great to be bowling in an actual square," Nortje said in a statement. Delhi Capitals on August 18 announced Nortje as the replacement for England all-rounder Chris Woakes for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"It's a bit surreal to be out here, and with the Delhi Capitals. I was a late replacement, and till the time I sat on the plane I wasn't sure if things were really happening. I wasn't sure I was going to finally get here, and if the tournament was going to go ahead, so just very happy. It kicked in once I got on to the flight," he said. Nortje, who was with the Kolkata franchise last season, said he is looking forward to gelling with his new teammates.

"It's a great bunch of guys, and I look forward to gelling with them. We all know that it's going to be a long season, but if the team environment is good, it can often feel like fewer days," Nortje said. Also, he expressed excitement as he has teamed up with compatriot Kagiso Rabada at Delhi Capitals.

"I look forward to bowling with KG (Kagiso Rabada) when he gets here, and I hope that makes us a potent bowling side. We've definitely got the pace. It will be interesting to see how the wickets play, but I'm sure all captains would want a couple of quicks in their side to make their job a little bit easier," said Nortje. (ANI)

