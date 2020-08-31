Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic: 1317 TOP SEED PLISKOVA, MLADENOVIC ADVANCE Top seed Karolina Pliskova beat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 6-0 to move into the second round as the Czech looks to win her first Grand Slam title.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:08 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday (times ET; GMT-4). The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic: 1317 TOP SEED PLISKOVA, MLADENOVIC ADVANCE

Top seed Karolina Pliskova beat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 6-0 to move into the second round as the Czech looks to win her first Grand Slam title. Pliskova fired seven aces and smashed 26 winners, constantly winning points at the net in the first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

France's 30th seed Kristina Mladenovic also advanced in straight sets, overcoming the challenge of American Hailey Baptiste to win 7-5 6-2. 1245 FORMER CHAMPION KERBER THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Germany's 17th seed and 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber moved into the second round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Kerber, who was knocked out in the first round last year, converted all five break points in the match but she was tested in the second set when Tomljanovic saved a match point and came back from 2-5 down before the German served out the match.

READ MORE U.S. Open order of play on Monday

Kerber reaches second round in New York Djokovic, Osaka in action as very different U.S. Open begins

Paire tests positive for COVID-19 before U.S. Open Thiem confident of turning things around for U.S. Open

Djokovic out to make hay while the sun shines in New York Quiet please! U.S. Open players bemoan the sound of silence

FACTBOX-Kevin Anderson v Alexander Zverev 1213 VONDROUSOVA FIRST TO ADVANCE TO SECOND ROUND

The Czech Republic's 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova became the first player to win a match at the U.S. Open this year after she beat Greet Minnen 6-1 6-4. Vondrousova, 21, broke her Belgian opponent four times and fired 16 winners to wrap up the match in just 63 minutes to advance to the second round.

1110 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F) and rain forecast for the evening. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders mourn death of Pranab Mukherjee

Many world leaders on Monday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee, saying they have lost a true friend who made immense contributions to the strengthening of Indias relations with their countries. The 84-year-old veteran ...

BSF lodges protest with Pak over detection of tunnel in Jammu

The BSF on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan rangers over the detection of a cross-border tunnel along the international border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. A protest note with evidence was also handed over to Pakistani ...

Five Naxals arrested in Jharkhand

Five Naxals were arrested in two separate operations in Jharkhand, police said on Monday. An ultra of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee TPC was arrested from the Balumath area in Latehar district, they said.Acting on a tip-off, Sahendra...

France's new COVID-19 infections shot up by 50% in August

Frances new COVID-19 infections surged by almost 50 in August, which recorded the highest monthly tally since the beginning of the outbreak earlier this year, while hospitalisations for the disease seem to be creeping up again.The countrys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020