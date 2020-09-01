Left Menu
Reds manager Bell, others suspended for incident with Cubs

Major League Baseball disciplined three members of the Cincinnati Reds and one from the Chicago Cubs in response to a benches-clearing incident between the teams in the fourth inning of the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night.

Major League Baseball disciplined three members of the Cincinnati Reds and one from the Chicago Cubs in response to a benches-clearing incident between the teams in the fourth inning of the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night. Reds manager David Bell was given a one-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for the actions of his team and for what MLB termed "excessive arguing" in the inning.

Reds outfielder Jesse Winker was suspended one game and fined, and first baseman Joey Votto received a fine. Both were cited for leaving the bench and "contributing to the incitement of the fourth inning," and Winker also was disciplined for excessive arguing. Cubs coach Mike Borzello was suspended for one game and fined for arguing, using inapprorpriate language and failing to leave the dugout.

Chris Young, MLB's senior vice president of baseball operations, announced the penalties on Monday. MLB said Bell will serve the suspension Monday when the Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals. Winker will, as well, unless he appeals the suspension.

Borzello will be suspended for the Cubs' game at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. On Saturday, Cubs manager David Ross was ejected in the fourth inning for jawing at the umpiring crew after Reds starter Tejay Antone threw over the head of Anthony Rizzo. Warnings were issued, but the benches and bullpens cleared after Chicago's Adbert Alzolay threw high at Cincinnati's Shogo Akiyama in the bottom of the frame. No punches were thrown, and Ross was not disciplined.

The Reds won 6-5. --Field Level Media

