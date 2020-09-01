Left Menu
Development News Edition

History up for grabs in Nuggets-Jazz Game 7

The Denver Nuggets will be seeking a first in franchise history, while the Utah Jazz are looking to avoid one, when the Northwest Division rivals meet in Game 7 of their NBA first-round playoff series Tuesday night near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 05:54 IST
History up for grabs in Nuggets-Jazz Game 7

The Denver Nuggets will be seeking a first in franchise history, while the Utah Jazz are looking to avoid one, when the Northwest Division rivals meet in Game 7 of their NBA first-round playoff series Tuesday night near Orlando. The Nuggets have ridden a scoring explosion by Jamal Murray to earn consecutive wins and necessitate a win-or-go-home series finale for both teams.

The winner earns the right to tackle the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals. Playing in the sixth Game 7 in the franchise's NBA history, the third-seeded Nuggets will be attempting to advance for the first time ever in a best-of-seven in which they fell behind 3-1. Only 11 teams in the NBA's history have pulled off the series comeback from such a deficit.

Denver played a pair of seven-gamers last year, beating San Antonio in the first round before falling to Portland in the Western Conference semifinals. The sixth-seeded Jazz will also be taking their sixth swing at a Game 7, including beating the Clippers in a deciding contest in the first round in 2017.

Utah has never failed to advance after leading a series 3-1. Murray and Utah's Donovan Mitchell have engaged in a historic duel through six games, with each having topped 50 points twice.

Mitchell outscored his counterpart in each of the first four games, leading to three Utah wins, before Murray turned the tables in the last two meetings, winning the personal duels 42-30 and 50-44. "I'm running out of things and superlatives for Jamal Murray," Nuggets coach Michael Malone gushed after the game. "I just want to say I'm proud of him."

Murray and Mitchell have each made 31 3-pointers in the series. The next one by either will tie the single-series playoff record of 32 set by Golden State's Stephen Curry in 2016. Mitchell needs 10 points to break LeBron James' record of 241 in a first-round series, set in 2018. Murray, with 204 points, also stands within striking distance of that mark.

Mitchell would need a third 50-point game -- and more -- to surpass former Los Angeles Lakers great Elgin Baylor's single-series record of 284 points, set in 1962. The All-Star tried to get his team to look ahead -- rather than back -- after Sunday's loss.

"If we're down (emotionally) now, then we've already lost Game 7," he assured reporters afterward. "There were things we could do to win this game." Two other factors have led to the Nuggets' revival in the past two games.

Nikola Jokic, who had played Jazz center Rudy Gobert basically on even terms for four games, got the better of the head-to-head in Games 5 and 6. Jokic averaged 26.5 points in the two wins, largely on the strength of 10-for-16 shooting from 3-point range. Gobert has countered with just an 11.0-point average, although he has completed double-doubles on both occasions with an average of 11.5 rebounds.

Also, the Denver bench was a huge difference-maker in Game 6, contributing 14 points and 26 rebounds to the win, as opposed to Utah's 21 points and five boards. All four Nuggets reserves -- including guard Gary Harris, playing for the first time since the restart -- had plus-11 or better plus/minus figures in the 12-point win.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

In Indonesia, coronavirus floods Cisadane River with extra hazard: medical waste

For the residents along Indonesias Cisadane River, the coronavirus has brought not just deadly disease, but also a deluge of medical waste a constant stream of syringes, face masks and hazmat suits floating by.The double threat for those wh...

Lawsuit seeks to block Tennessee abortion reversal law

Abortion rights groups on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging a newly enacted Tennessee law that would require women undergoing drug-induced abortions be informed the procedure can be reversed. The complaint is the second legal battle target...

Schools, colleges reopen after months of Covid lockdown in England

Hundreds of thousands of children and young people across England are set to resume their classes at schools and colleges from Tuesday after months of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus since March. The Department for Educat...

Andhra govt's unique solution to provide real time updates to kin of hospitalised COVID patients

The Andhra Pradesh government has devised a unique solution to put at the ease relatives of novel coronavirus patients admitted in COVID wards for treatment. According to the new plan, a relative of the patient will get real-time updates ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020