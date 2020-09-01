Left Menu
NFL to oversee investigation into Washington Football Team

Wilkinson was hired by the club at the suggestion of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after a story by the Washington Post included multiple sexual-harassment claims. According to ESPN, Goodell informed Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder of the NFL's plans to oversee the process, with Snyder saying he had a part in the change.

The NFL will now oversee the investigation into the Washington Football Team, with the organization saying Monday the change was at its own suggestion. Acclaimed D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson is investigating sexual-harassment allegations against the team. Wilkinson was hired by the club at the suggestion of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after a story by the Washington Post included multiple sexual-harassment claims.

According to ESPN, Goodell informed Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder of the NFL's plans to oversee the process, with Snyder saying he had a part in the change. "Recently, The Washington Football Team launched an independent third-party investigation into allegations about our culture and incidents of harassment," Snyder said in a release. "In conversations with Commissioner Goodell, (it was) suggested that the NFL assume full oversight of the investigation so that the results are thorough, complete and trusted by the fans, the players, our employees and the public.

"I appreciate Commissioner Goodell agreeing to our suggestion and the entire Washington Football Team remains committed to fully cooperating with all aspects of the investigation." The Washington Post talked to 40 women who were former employees of the team about the treatment of women.

A new story by the newspaper last week indicated that a video, which included partially nude team cheerleaders, was created for Snyder after a 2008 swimsuit photograph shoot. Snyder said he never saw such a video and did not request that one be made. --Field Level Media

