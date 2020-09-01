Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Mum's the word as Serena, Clijsters, Azarenka take the stage at US Open

The 31-year-old Belarusian, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2012 and 2013 but lost to Williams on both occasions, faces Austria's Barbara Haas in her opener. In the men's draw, 2012 champion Andy Murray starts things off on Arthur Ashe against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in what will be the Briton's first Grand Slam appearance since the 2019 Australian Open.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-09-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 07:33 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Mum's the word as Serena, Clijsters, Azarenka take the stage at US Open

A trio of mothers kick off their campaigns at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday with former champions Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters in action on day two along with twice runner-up Victoria Azarenka. Six-times U.S. Open winner Williams resumes her quest for a 24th major title with her first career meeting against compatriot Kristie Ahn, the world number 96, in the second match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams, 38, reached the final in 2018 and 2019 but has been stuck on 23 Grand Slam titles, one shy of Margaret Court's singles record, since winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia. Clijsters, who came out of retirement this year after an eight-year absence during which she gave birth to her second and third children, faces Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 21st seed, in the first round.

The 37-year-old Belgian wild card could struggle for fitness having withdrawn from last week's warm-up tournament in New York with an abdominal injury. Clijsters, a three-times U.S. Open champion, has played only two tournaments this year, suffering first round defeats in Dubai and Monterrey before professional tennis ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Azarenka comes into the tournament as arguably the form player in the women's draw having won the warm-up Western and Southern Open last week, albeit by default after Naomi Osaka withdrew from the final with an injured hamstring. The 31-year-old Belarusian, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2012 and 2013 but lost to Williams on both occasions, faces Austria's Barbara Haas in her opener.

In the men's draw, 2012 champion Andy Murray starts things off on Arthur Ashe against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in what will be the Briton's first Grand Slam appearance since the 2019 Australian Open. Murray, 33, has twice undergone hip surgery and while he beat world number seven Alexander Zverev last week his fitness could be an issue in the best-of-five sets format.

Second seed Dominic Thiem takes on Spaniard Jaume Munar in the second match on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Oregon state police called to Portland amid escalating tensions

State police and law enforcement from neighboring suburbs were sent to Portland, Oregon, on Monday as tensions mounted following a fatal weekend shooting in the midst of clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-prote...

Facebook lifts block on pro-Biden ad, citing 'enforcement error'

Facebook Inc said on Monday it had erred in blocking a pro-Biden ad submitted by Democratic political action committee Priorities USA, after initially telling the group the video violated its policy against sensational content.A company spo...

Facebook says new law would prompt it to block Australian news sharing

Facebook Inc will block news sharing on its platforms in Australia if a proposal to force the U.S. tech giant to share revenue with local media outlets for featuring their content becomes law, the firm said in a statement published on Tuesd...

Tennis-Grand Slam bubble bursts for US teen Gauff

A U.S. Open expected to produce surprises in the unnerving calm of a fanless Flushing Meadows delivered on day one as American teen sensation Coco Gauff was eliminated from the first round of a Grand Slam for the first time. Gauff, whose ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020