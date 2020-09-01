Zlatan Ibrahimovic extends contract with AC Milan until 2021

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has renewed his contract with AC Milan until June 30, 2021. The striker had begun his journey with the club in 2010 when he made 85 appearances and scored 56 goals during a stint which also yielded one Scudetto and one Supercoppa.

Ibrahimovic then returned to Milan in January this year and he immediately made headlines after contributing significantly to the side. "Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joined his teammates and coach Stefano Pioli at Milanello Sports Center, where he took part in his first training session of the season," AC Milan said in an official statement.

The striker netted 11 goals in 20 matches and along the way, he also reached the 100 appearances milestone with the club. Milan rose to the sixth position in the Serie A 2019-20 season after winning nine and drawing three of their last 12 Serie A games.

Ibrahimovic's had joined AC Milan after ending his stint with LA Galaxy in January. He had scored 53 goals in 58 appearances during his two seasons in Major League Soccer (MLS) before opting to return to Milan after previously featuring for the club from 2010-12.

AC Milan will now begin their Europa League campaign on September 17 against Shamrock Rovers as part of the competition's second qualifying round. (ANI)