Goal is to play every game possible for Australia, says Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has said that he wants to make a case for himself to be selected in the team's playing XI in the T20 format, as his goal is to play "every game possible".

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 01-09-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 08:56 IST
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. . Image Credit: ANI

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has said that he wants to make a case for himself to be selected in the team's playing XI in the T20 format, as his goal is to play "every game possible". His remark comes as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in three T20Is and three ODIs.

The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the ODIs will take place at Emirates Old Trafford. All these matches will be played behind closed doors. "That's always the goal, to play every game of cricket you can for Australia. It's probably just through an opportunity that I haven't, guess scheduling as well plays a part. But the T20 team has been going really well and as you expect it's stayed pretty much the same XI, they've been winning most of their games and it's a tough side to get into," ESPNCricinfo quoted Hazlewood as saying.

"I'll keep pushing and take the opportunities as I did for the Sixers and hopefully for Chennai and hopefully keep knocking on the door. England is flying, they have a couple of new faces we've got to look at. Tom Banton, I know I've seen Dawid Malan but he's in the runs again. Eoin Morgan just runs a really steady ship and everyone knows their roles. They come in and their confidence is always high," he added. Commenting on the bench strength of England, Hazlewood said: "They have all bases covered in white-ball cricket, probably seen a bit more depth from them this year with having to have different players in the squads. They know their roles and the white-ball team is as good as ever."

Hazlewood has played only seven T20Is for Australia, the last of those came during the 2016 T20 World Cup defeat against India. He had returned to the Big Bash League (BBL) in the 2019-20 season as he played for the Sydney Sixers. After the series against England, the pacer will also represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020.

Australia has named a 21-man squad for the upcoming limited-over series against England. Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The first T20I between England and Australia will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on September 4. (ANI)

