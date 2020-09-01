Felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners postponed in Karnataka

The felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners has been postponed due to the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, K Srinivas, Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sport, Karnataka said. Seven days state mourning will be observed throughout the country from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, the government had.

After this decision of the government, it has been decided to delay the felicitation of the Dronacharya winners and other awardees which was to be held on September 1. "In view of the sad demise of the former President Bharat Rathna Pranab Mukherjee and the seven days national mourning declared all over the country, the felicitation programme, organised for the Dronacharya and other awardees, slated for September 1 is postponed," the Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Sports said in an official statement.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the Ministry of Home Affairs had said in an official release on Monday.

The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, it said. (ANI)