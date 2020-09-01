Left Menu
Development News Edition

Felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners postponed in Karnataka

The felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners has been postponed due to the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, K Srinivas, Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sport, Karnataka said.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-09-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 09:31 IST
Felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners postponed in Karnataka
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners has been postponed due to the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, K Srinivas, Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sport, Karnataka said. Seven days state mourning will be observed throughout the country from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, the government had.

After this decision of the government, it has been decided to delay the felicitation of the Dronacharya winners and other awardees which was to be held on September 1. "In view of the sad demise of the former President Bharat Rathna Pranab Mukherjee and the seven days national mourning declared all over the country, the felicitation programme, organised for the Dronacharya and other awardees, slated for September 1 is postponed," the Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Sports said in an official statement.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the Ministry of Home Affairs had said in an official release on Monday.

The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Apple preparing to build 75 mln 5G iPhones later this year- Bloomberg

Apple Inc has asked suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, along with new Watch models, a new iPad Air and a smaller HomePod, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The company expects shipments of these next-ge...

Pranab Mukherjee has left a void, will always be remembered: RSS Chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he has left a void and will always be remembered. While expressing grief on the demise of Pranab Mukherjee, Bhag...

Michael B Jordan, Harrison Ford pay homage to Chadwick Boseman

Tributes continue to pour in for Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, who died last week after a four year-long secret battle with colon cancer, with his co-stars Michael B Jordan and Harrison Ford remembering the late actor as a legend and rea...

CSM Technologies launches CoVID-19 vaccine tracker as world eagerly awaits a panacea for the pandemic

BHUBANESHWAR, India, Sept. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the global quest continues for an effective panacea to forestall the spread of the CoVID-19 pandemic, GovTech pioneer CSM Technologies has designed and developed CoVaTrack- the first India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020