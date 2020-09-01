Left Menu
Choi backed Glasnow with a big night off Gerrit Cole (4-2), who allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings and lost his second straight start after winning his previous 20 decisions. Choi hit a two-run homer off Cole that just cleared the right field fence four batters in, singled off the right-hander in the third and hit an RBI single in the sixth for Tampa Bay's final run.

Glasnow, Choi lead Rays past Yankees again
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tyler Glasnow took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and pitched six dominant innings as the surging Tampa Bay Rays widened their lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees with a 5-3 victory Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Rays improved to 7-1 in the season series against the Yankees and moved 4 1/2 games over New York. Tampa Bay also matched a season-high with its sixth straight win and moved to 13-2 in its last 15 games.

The Yankees lost for the eighth time in 11 games. Coming off a career-high 13 strikeouts against Baltimore on Tuesday, Glasnow (2-1) allowed two singles on grounders that didn't go much beyond the infield. He struck out nine, walked one, and threw 87 pitches.

Glasnow's no-hit bid ended after a brief video review on a grounder by DJ LeMahieu. DJ LeMahieu hit a changeup to the hole in shortstop and Willy Adames ranged to his left to make a diving stop. LeMahieu's foot landed on the base just before the throw reached the first baseman Ji-Man Choi's glove, and the original out call was overturned.

The Yankees got their second hit two batters later on a hit by Mike Ford on a ball that deflected into right field off the glove of Adames, who was shifted to the right side of the infield. Choi backed Glasnow with a big night off Gerrit Cole (4-2), who allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings and lost his second straight start after winning his previous 20 decisions.

Choi hit a two-run homer off Cole that just cleared the right-field fence four batters in, singled off the right-hander in the third, and hit an RBI single in the sixth for Tampa Bay's final run. Kevin Kiermaier also homered off Cole, whose 12 homers allowed are tied with Toronto's Ross Stripling for the major league lead.

Manuel Margot chipped in a bases-loaded single in the fifth. The Yankees' Gio Urshela homered in the seventh, and Luke Voit hit a two-run shot in the eighth, both off right-hander Edgar Garcia.

Garcia was lifted after Voit's 13th homer of the season, and Pete Fairbanks got the final two outs of the eighth. Diego Castillo tossed a scoreless ninth and notched his third save.

